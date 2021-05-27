Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

People Have Been Receiving Weird Fortnite Postcards In The Mail, And They're Not Sure Why

By Kate Gray
Nintendo Life
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApparently, "they're coming" Fortnite's seventh season is approaching, and ahead of the reveal, they've apparently been sending postcards to gamers, seemingly at random, and sending DVD players to influencers. Weird stealth marketing is hardly new — remember the time Watch Dogs sent a bomb-like package to members of the media, and told them threateningly to "check their voicemail"? Yikes.

www.nintendolife.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Text Books#Cool People#Audio Books#Marketing Messages#Xbox Gamers#Resetera#Iam8bit#Mistborn#Watch Dogs#Weird Stealth Marketing#Hidden Messages#Spam#Dvd Players#Epic#Video#Aliens#Gamespot#List#Addresses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesThe Verge

A 20-year-old Xbox Easter egg has been revealed, and there may still be more

Kotaku has revealed an Easter egg that’s been hidden on the original Xbox for almost twenty years, after a developer who worked on the console sent in a tip. The Easter egg, which has apparently remained secret until now, can show you the Xbox Dashboard Team’s names after you follow a byzantine set of steps (as is par for the course when it comes to some video game secrets).
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Skyward Sword‘s Amiibo Is Causing Controversy

In case you missed it, Nintendo has announced a new, beautiful amiibo for the upcoming Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD release. It features Zelda and her Loftwing and is priced at $24.99. Like previous Zelda amiibo, this one also gives players a bonus feature. Using it unlocks the ability to create a warp point that can be returned to by using the amiibo again. The exclusivity of this figure’s feature is proving to be quite upsetting to many fans, however.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Call of Duty: Warzone has banned a staggering number of cheaters

Call of Duty: Warzone has turned into one of the more popular royale games around, but that popularity comes with some drawbacks for the playerbase at large. We’re talking, of course, about cheaters, and free-to-play battle royale games seem to swarming with them. While the problem of cheaters in free-to-play games probably won’t ever be truly solved, Warzone devs have now shared some details on just how many cheaters have been over the course of Warzone‘s existence.
Video GamesComicBook

New Battlefield 6 Leaks Reveal Best Look at the Game Yet

This week, the Battlefield 6 leaks have continued to flood the Internet, and in the process, have given Battlefield fans their best look at the new Battlefield game yet. Back in April, we began to hear word of Battlefield 6's trailer and how it was coming soon. Since then, EA has confirmed we won't be seeing this trailer until sometime in June. That said, in the meantime, bits and pieces of this trailer have been leaking on Reddit, Twitter, and elsewhere. So far, the leaks have been limited to screenshots and audio, but this week the leaks escalated and gave Battlefield fans their first look at the trailer in motion and in action. Meanwhile, bolstering this are new additional images showing off another part of the trailer.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Gaming News #153 – God of War: Ragnarok Delay, Mass Effect Legendary Edition Launch, Fall Guys Source Code Leak

The past week has seen an abundance of high-profile news, some good, others bad. In terms of bad, this year was already plagued enough with delays but now a highly anticipated PlayStation exclusive joins the list. Luckily, PlayStation is making its presence known over on PC by porting their exclusives there to the delight of many gamers who didn’t own the PlayStation 4. There was a couple of other notable news, including a source code leak, a slightly messy launch, and new information on upcoming games.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Starfield Reportedly “Nowhere Near Done,” Will Skip 2021 Release

Starfield has continuously been at the forefront of two rumors: developer Bethesda Game Studios is nearly done with development and has been looking at a release around the 2021 holiday season. Both rumors have now been scrapped by multiple reputable sources. Taking to Twitter earlier today, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier...
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Battlefield 6 leaked images may have confirmed the game's name

It feels like there’s a fresh Battlefield 6 leak every week, but this one is arguably the biggest yet. Several screenshots from the game’s upcoming announcement trailer have found their way onto the web, and they confirm several rumors about the shooter's sixth mainline entry. Among the information confirmed by these images is the game’s setting — and the fact that it won’t actually be called Battlefield 6.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Elder Scrolls Online Dev Opens Up On What "Terrifies" Him About Losing Touch With The Community

The Elder Scrolls Online had a rough launch, but the team turned it around in a beautiful way, in large part due to community feedback and finding the game's identity. But other MMORPGs have lost touch with their communities, and that's one of the creative director's biggest fears. We sat down to talk with creative director Rich Lambert to talk about how rocky launch of the online title earlier this month, but there was one part that truly struck out regarding how involved with the community this team really is.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Shiny Wooloo appears in new Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid event

A new Max Raid event has begun in Pokemon Sword & Shield giving trainers the chance to catch Shiny Wooloo and Dubwool. As Pokemon Sword & Shield was released all the way back in 2019, the developers have had time to pack the game with a range of features and activities for trainers to enjoy.
Video GamesComicBook

Fortnite Season 6 Leaks Reveal Brand New Skins

Fortnite skins, as they’re prone to do, have leaked ahead of their arrival with four new cosmetics revealed ahead of time. The skins were unearthed from the game’s files following the latest update and consist of four different designs that couldn’t be more different from one another. Prices have not yet been announced for the skins nor have release dates, however, so we’ll have to wait until they show up in the Item Shop to see when they’ll be available and for how much.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

One of the first players to complete Destiny 2's Vault of Glass raid is banned after revealing their offensive username

Bungie has banned one of the first players to complete the refreshed Vault of Glass raid after their username appeared on the World's First Raid Report page. While Clan Elysium was the world's first to complete the new raid in 1hr 43m and 55s, the second team included on the World's First page - which finished the raid in 2hr 24m and 16s - has just five names listed.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Real Reason Apex Legends Skins Are So Expensive

Competitive games often feature expensive skins that add some limited edition flair to gamers' avatars. "Apex Legends" has some of the most expensive skins available, and now its developer has explained why it's so difficult to bring those costs down. During a recent Reddit AMA, a curious fan asked if...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Five surprises we hope to see at the 2021 Nintendo E3 presentation

Nintendo is set to present at E3 next month, likely in a somewhat typical E3 Direct, and the possibilities have set our imaginations racing. While it would be wise to temper our expectations and have realistic expectations, it’s hard not to get excited. Prior to COVID, Nintendo conducted a fantastic E3 2019 Direct. Since then, announcements have slowed down as a result of the pandemic slowing down game development. Could that mean that Nintendo has saved up a backlog of bombshells for us, thus making this Nintendo E3 Direct one for the ages? Here are five surprises that we hope come to fruition at the Nintendo E3 2021 presentation.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Fortnite’s last big Season 6 update brings alien abductions to the island

If you’ve been playing Fortnite in recent days, you’ve likely noticed the increasing number of crude barriers appearing on the battle royale island’s big POIs. That’s because, it turns out, the current season’s big event will apparently involve an alien invasion. Among other things, it sure looks like players can soon expect to get abducted in the game.