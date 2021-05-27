AMC tankers test communications systems, strategic deterrence capabilities during Mobility Guardian 21

OSCODA – In the most recent meeting of the Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB), a highly anticipated conceptual site model (CSM) presentation – which ate up half of the three-hour event – was actually not what garnered the most feedback. Instead, it was the interruption of a RAB member’s comments – for which the group’s Air Force (AF) co-chair, Dr. Catharine Varley, has since apologized.