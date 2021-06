The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 represents new ground for the South Korean automaker. Along with its corporate cousin, the Kia EV6, these all-electric models are designed to appeal to younger, more technology-friendly and environmentally aware buyers with a decent amount of disposable income. They could probably afford to buy something more expensive than the Ioniq 5's estimated $45,000 starting price, which doesn't factor in state and federal tax credits, but they want an EV that speaks to them according to their values and needs. But there's another key element they want: flexibility.