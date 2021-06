Scouting Report: Consistency is the name of the game and this press helps me achieve a perfectly round, perfectly cooked burger everytime I make one. This summer, I’m planning on grilling a ton. I mean, burgers and hot dogs are just synonymous with summer. Since I’ve become a way better cook (thanks to a year of doing it everyday), I’m looking to take my grilling game to the next level, too. The cool thing is, I recently realized I don’t need an entirely new grill to do it (although who am I kidding, that’d be nice, too). Short of that, this little kitchen gadget is the next best thing.