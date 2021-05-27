JCPenney recalls Arizona Jean Co. “Lilac Smoke” girls midweight Puffer Jackets
The drawstring can become entangled or caught on playground slides, handrails, school bus doors or other moving objects, posing an entanglement hazard to children. Consumers should immediately take the recalled jacket away from children, cut and remove the drawstring to eliminate the hazard, or contact JCPenney for instructions on how to return the jacket and obtain a full refund of the original purchase price, shipping included.journalgazette.net