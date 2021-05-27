Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

JCPenney recalls Arizona Jean Co. “Lilac Smoke” girls midweight Puffer Jackets

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe drawstring can become entangled or caught on playground slides, handrails, school bus doors or other moving objects, posing an entanglement hazard to children. Consumers should immediately take the recalled jacket away from children, cut and remove the drawstring to eliminate the hazard, or contact JCPenney for instructions on how to return the jacket and obtain a full refund of the original purchase price, shipping included.

journalgazette.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Jean Co#Jcpenney#Ct#Lilac Smoke#Xxs#Arizona Jean Co#Midweight Puffer#Contact Jcpenney#Playground Slides#Shipping#School Bus Doors#Recall#Instructions#Date Code#Handrails#Objects#November#Nationwide#Girls Midweight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
Related
Apparelthekrazycouponlady.com

Jean Jackets, as Low as $12.50 at Old Navy - Today Only

Today only, you’ll find jean jackets on sale online and in stores at Old Navy. Girls‘ styles are marked at $12.50, and women’s are on sale for $15.50. Old Navy offers free shipping on orders of $50 or more, or you can opt for free curbside pickup. Wanna text? I’ll...
Indiana StateTraverse City Record-Eagle

In Town GARAGE SALE Friday, Ju...

In Town GARAGE SALE Friday, June 4&Saturday, June 5 9am-1pm Tools, misc. household items, books, clothing, hand-crafted weather vanes and furniture including stools, chairs, rockers, cradle, settee and benches! Furniture and weather vanes are unique prototypes made for wood working classes, locally and around the country at schools of craft and art centers. A broad mix of style, sizes and finishes. Chairs are maker stamped. 216 W. 7th St.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Women’s a.n.a T-Shirts only $4.49 at JCPenney!

JCPenney has Women’s a.n.a T-Shirts and Tops for just $4.49 when you use the promo code 2HONOR at checkout!. There are several styles and tons of colors to pick from. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Women’s Sandals just $13.49 at JCPenney!

Here’s a great deal on women’s sandals at JCPenney!. JCPenney has Women’s Sandals for just $13.49 when you use the promo code 2HONOR at checkout!. There are several styles and colors to choose from. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs.
Apparelwomenfitness.net

Women’s Hooded Midweight Quilted Jacket

This hooded midweight quilted jacket from Jones New York is the perfect addition to your outerwear wardrobe. This is great for transitional seasons or collar spring/summer days or nights. Quilting adds warmth, fashion detail and contributes to a flattering look.
Proctorville, OHgazettemailclassifieds.com

Neighborhood/Street Sale

There will be a variety of items from plus and reg size clothing, household items, tools, furniture and a 10x10 Gazebo (metal frame) brand new. Etc. Sale addressMaynard Drive, Rome/Proctorville, Ohio. Special NoteRain or Shine.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Red & Cream Stripe Cotton Socks With Deluxe Artisan Popcorn Brooch

The beautifully fun popcorn brooch is delicately embroidered by hand with strikingly coloured bullion wire and lovingly finished off with golden crystals. They look amazing teamed with your favourite footwear, even better the brooch is detachable meaning you can wear it on your other much loved accessories and clothing. 100%...
Lifestylewolfandbadger.com

Eat The Fruit Art Print - A4

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the Studio Dimanche collection:. COVID-19: We're open online and shipping as usual, though there may be minor delays in some cases. FREE DELIVERY on orders over $200 in USA / C$250 in Canada / A$300 in Australia...
Petsshelby-news.com

Top Ways to Pet-Proof Your Home

Pet ownership is fun, but it’s also a huge responsibility. When you add that adorable dog or cat to your family, it’s your job to protect them in your home—and protect your home from them! To keep your home safe for your furry friends, try these top ways to pet-proof your home.
Pet Servicesholrmagazine.com

6 Practical Pet Accessories That You Need to Buy for the Comfort of Your Dog

Whether they’ve been around for a year or only a few months, your pet becomes an essential part of the family. And just like you care for other family members, you would be trying your best to keep your pet comfortable and healthy. It is not news that adopting a pet means more than just feeding them a couple of times every day. You have to provide the comfort, security, and love that you promised while adopting the pup.
Brooklyn, NYpritzkerlaw.com

Banner Smoked Fish Listeria Recall

Banner Smoked Fish Inc. of Brooklyn, NY has issued a recall for smoked fish sold under a variety of brand names that may be contaminated with Listeria. The smoked fish Listeria recall includes all sizes and lots of smoked fish sold under the brand names Banner, Westside Market NYC, BenZ’s, Marshall’s, TuvTaam, Golden Taste, Hudson Valley Fisheries, Raskin’s, Flaum, Fishing Line, Homarus and Noon Hour.
Lancaster, PALancaster Online

Baldy's Blends spice shop opens in Lancaster city with custom spice mixes

Baldy’s Blends has opened in Lancaster with a variety of custom spice mixes. The small shop at 302 E. New St. features nearly 100 different spice blends created by owner Michael “Baldy” Arrowsmith who makes them without artificial dyes, preservatives or fillers. They include infused salts, herb blends, barbecue blends, jerk seasonings and sugar blends.
Home & Gardenhabitatpwp.org

Homeowner Bios: The Eddy Family

“Habitat for Humanity is hope. It isn’t just building a house and that’s it. It’s a foundation built on love, respect, happiness, hope and family.”. Hannah Eddy is a Customer Service Rep and Service Staff Support for Clearwater Gas Systems who lives her two cats, Bob and Araura. She describes herself as a very outgoing, yet reserved person who loves to read, relax, and explore new things. Her family and friends are very important to her and she loves to gather together to have BBQs and just to hang out and chill.
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Watch a Bear Find Then Annihilate a Wolf Den with Young Pups

What happens when one apex predator finds the home of another? This. A camera in the wild captured what happened when a bear discovered a wolf den full of young pups. Note: this video is not graphic, but the outcome for the young wolves is likely what you suspect. Researchers placed cameras near an area where they suspected wolves had built a den. Here's how they explained how this started on YouTube:
GardeningThe New Yorker

Lilac Syrup and the Underrated Art of Eating Flowers

Nothing takes me back to the Midwestern pastoral of my youth quite like the smells of springtime: freshly cut grass with an edge of lawnmower fuel, the sweet ozone of an imminent thunderstorm. Most of all, it’s lilac bushes, which grow stately and ragged in the hard soil of Chicago’s front yards, or peek over back fences to wave down the alleyways. In May, the tiny purple flowers would open; by June, their thick perfume hung in a haze around each bush, the barest breeze sending out intoxicating eddies of rich scent. When I left home and moved to the East Coast, I sometimes bought cheap lilac colognes—there are plenty of lilacs out here, too, but sometimes a person is a little homesick and needs a whiff on demand. Scent, so neurologically intertwined with memory, is an emotional catapult, and I found that even the clumsiest molecular facsimile of lilac would get the job done.
ShoppingPosted by
Womanly Live

Our Pick: The Best Reusable Products To Buy On Amazon

It’s never too late to kick-start your sustainable living journey, even if it involves taking baby steps. From adopting a green lifestyle to shopping for eco-friendly products, there’s no limit to what you can do to save mother earth. If you’ve ever tried reusable products, then you’d understand what all...
Hair Carewolfandbadger.com

The Sennowe Belt - Jaguar Haircalf

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the Fairfax & Favor collection:. Use a damp cloth to clean, dry with a dry cloth immediately. Remember to go with the grain of the hair. Store away from heat, damp and direct sunlight. Due the nature of the material, some shedding of the hair may occur over time. This is a natural characteristic of the material. This can be accelerated through friction or rubbing.
Shoppingwolfandbadger.com

Six Hand-Engraved Crystal Champagne Saucers With Gold Rim Design

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the The Vintage List collection:. Six Hand-Engraved Crystal Champagne Saucers With Ovals Design. Six Hand-Engraved Crystal Champagne Saucers With Lens Design. Nice design. Quality good. Maybe a little on the pricey side but another supplier of a...