The looks of the 2000s are back again and it seems Sofia Vergara went digging in her old closet to tackle the retro-chic trend. The “Modern Family” actress gave a new take on monochrome styling for Memorial Day, tapping her own affordable Walmart label for her outfit of the weekend. The highlight of the look was an off-the-shoulder aqua blue dress made with a soft viscose fabric and a tiered silhouette; you can shop the Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara design for just $32 at Walmart.com.