Target recalls Room Essentials shower stools
Target recalls Room Essentials shower stools due to the shower stools can become unstable or slippery while in use, causing the stools to tip over, posing a fall hazard. Consumers should immediately take the recalled jacket away from children, cut and remove the drawstring to eliminate the hazard, or contact JCPenney for instructions on how to return the jacket and obtain a full refund of the original purchase price, shipping included.journalgazette.net