Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Shares Throwback Photo of Himself Holding Hands with Ex Jennifer Lopez

By Maria Pasquini
Posted by 
People
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould Sean "Diddy" Combs hope to rekindle his romance with ex Jennifer Lopez?. Although Lopez, 51, has recently been spending time with Ben Affleck following her split from Alex Rodriguez, that didn't stop Combs, also 51, from sharing a throwback photo of the former couple on social media Thursday. In...

people.com
People

People

101K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holding Hands#Rapper#Star#Tbt#Then Fianc Rodriguez#Entertainment Tonight#Dating#Dress#Las Vegas#Rumors#Splitting#Vintage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Grammys
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Teases New Music on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez is back in the studio. The 51-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a post that *seemed* to tease new music on the horizon. The post featured a picture of Lopez belting it out in the studio, captioned "Sexy summer fun coming 🎶💕." This...
RetailAllure

Jennifer Lopez Has Brand-New Curtain Bangs for Summer

Curtain bangs have been having a moment lately. The lengthy fringe has been spotted all over social media and, of course, on a few celebrities, too. Gabrielle Union revealed a set of sleek bangs that fell just past her cheekbones in September 2020. Rihanna tried the look on for size in a retro-themed Savage X Fenty shoot in March 2021. Just a few weeks later in April, Anne Hathway emerged with her honey-brown hair cut with — you guessed it — a set of side-swept curtain bangs. Now, Jennifer Lopez is the latest to debut the face-framing fringe, indicating that the look will probably continue to go strong through the upcoming summer.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Alex Rodriguez 'not thrilled' about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez is reportedly "not thrilled" about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion. Alex Rodriguez is "not thrilled" about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion. The baseball player and the 'On The Floor' hitmaker recently confirmed they had split and Alex is reportedly not pleased to see Jennifer and Ben spending so much time together.
NBAPosted by
Fun 104.3

Jennifer Lopez’s Ex-Fiancé, A-Rod, to Own Minnesota Timberwolves

If things go as planned, Jennifer Lopez's ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriquez and a business partner, could own the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx with keeping the teams in Minnesota part of the deal. That's the latest info on Glen Taylor selling the Timberwolves being reported by The Athletic. "After more than a...
Beauty & FashionElle

Jennifer Lopez Just Got A Blunt Curtain Fringe (And I'm Obsessed)

You know how there are some people out there in the world that can magically suit ANY hair colour, length or style? Well, we think it’s safe to say that Jennifer Lopez is one of those super-humans. Seriously, the woman has worked so many hairstyles from a wavy bob to XXL hair extensions - and never fails to look uh-mazing.
Los Angeles, CAfilmdaily.co

Do these photos confirm Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship?

First Los Angeles, then Montana, and now Miami? It is clear that Bennifer 2.0 is here for the long haul, as lovebirds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck continue what appears to be the next saga of their romance. At first, it just seemed like friendship, with Ben Affleck simply reaching out to his former lover as she went through her separation with former baseball hunk Alex Rodriguez. Now, after two vacations, perhaps it’s something more.
Miami, FLfloridanewstimes.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck discover together in Miami! (Photo)

Roommates J.Lo and Ben Affleck give the atmosphere of 2002 again as “Benifer” officially made a comeback almost 20 years later. There’s a lot of speculation about their rumored romance, but sources confirm that the pair enjoys time together as a couple. Ben and Jen broke their engagement in 2004...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Doting Dad Ben Affleck Picks Up Son Samuel From Swim Practice After Sweet Escape With Ex Jennifer Lopez — Photos

When Ben Affleck isn't cozying up with former flame Jennifer Lopez, he's on dad duty!. The actor was seen picking up his son, Samuel, from swimming practice on Friday, May 14 — days after he spent the weekend with recently single J.Lo in Montana. As OK! previously reported, the duo spent time at Affleck's home in Big Sky Montana and stayed at the ultra-exclusive Yellowstone Club, where the Good Will Hunting star is a member.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Bennifer reunion inspires Diddy to post a J.Lo throwback photo, more news

The Bennifer plot thickens! At least, some of Diddy's fans think it's about to. After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent time together in Miami amid what appears to be a rekindled romance, another ex of Jennifer's, Diddy, shared a photo of the two from when they were dating back in 2000. "#tbt," he captioned the pic, which showed him holding hands with the singer-actress. While most folks who commented seemed to think he was just having some fun with Jen's Ben reunion — "Tell ha, come on home baby 😍 😂," singer Keyshia Cole replied in the comments — others seemed to think the Bad Boy Records founder was genuinely trying to swoop in and steal her back from the actor. "Bye Ben," wrote one follower. "Go get your girl Brother Love!!!!!! She yours," DJ Holiday wrote in the comments. Said a third user, "Oh this is messy 😂😂." Jennifer and Diddy dated from 1999 until 2001. Jen met Ben later that year, and they soon fell in love and got engaged before calling it quits in 2004. They've been seeing each other again this year in the wake of Jen's split from Alex Rodriguez.
CelebritiesJezebel

There's a Non-Zero Chance a J.Lo Breakup Anthem Is on the Way

Could it be? New breakup music from Jennifer Lopez???. Fresh off her split from A-Rod and amid juicy rumors about a rekindled romance with ex Ben Affleck, J.Lo posted a photo of herself in a recording studio to Instagram on Saturday, promising forthcoming “sexy summer fun.”. Is it an album?...
CelebritiesPosted by
Y-105FM

Here’s How A-Rod Reacted to the Return of Bennifer

Alex Rodriguez finally reacted to the news that Bennifer has rekindled their romance. Well, sorta. On Tuesday (May 11), paparazzi in Miami asked A-Rod what he thought about his former fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, going on vacation with her former fiancé, Ben Affleck. His succinct yet oh-so-loud response to reporters and...