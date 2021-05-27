22-Year-Old Woman Wins $1 Million in ‘Vax-a-Million’ Lottery: 'I Still Can't Believe It'
Getting a COVID-19 vaccine undoubtedly has its health benefits — and for one woman, getting the shots changed her net worth too. On Wednesday night, Abbigail Bugenske became the first winner of Ohio's $1 million "Vax-a-Million" lottery, a campaign started by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to help boost stalling vaccination rates in the state. (Ohioans who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine can enter the drawing).people.com