22-Year-Old Woman Wins $1 Million in ‘Vax-a-Million’ Lottery: 'I Still Can't Believe It'

By Jason Duaine Hahn
Posted by 
People
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting a COVID-19 vaccine undoubtedly has its health benefits — and for one woman, getting the shots changed her net worth too. On Wednesday night, Abbigail Bugenske became the first winner of Ohio's $1 million "Vax-a-Million" lottery, a campaign started by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to help boost stalling vaccination rates in the state. (Ohioans who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine can enter the drawing).

Related
Ohio Statewnewsj.com

Ohio to detail registrant figures for Vax-a-Million lottery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state planned Monday to announce how many adults and children registered for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive program, with participants hoping to win either the $1 million prize for adults or a full-ride college scholarship for children. The Department of Health said last week that more...
LotteryCleveland Jewish News

More than 2.7 million Ohioans enter Vax-A-Million lottery

More than 2.7 million Ohioans have registered for the state’s Vax-A-Million lottery since the contest opened May 18. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said a total of 2,758,470 Ohio residents have signed up for the vaccine lottery, which has a prize of $1 million. A total of 104,386 Ohioans ages 12 to 17 have entered the full-ride scholarship contest.
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Shaker Heights Native Wins Ohio’s 1st $1 million Vax-a-Million lottery

Everybody that has gotten fully vaccinated was glued to the television to wait for lottery results to come on yesterday to see if they won $1 million dollars after being entered in a lottery that didn’t require you to go out to purchase a lottery ticket, you only had to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. If you were like me, your first reaction when you seen the name (Abbigail Bugenske) was ‘DANG!!’, then your next thought was where is Silverton? If you asked those questions you weren’t the winner, however Abbigail Bugenske was and she lives Silverton in Hamilton County near Cincinnati however it turns out Abbigail Bugenske is originally from Shaker Heights, graduating from the high school in 2016, which makes her our home girl.
Lotterytribuneledgernews.com

'I'm still dreaming': Toledoan wins second Vax-a-Million drawing

Jun. 3—Ohio's second Vax-a-Million winner is from Toledo. Jonathan Carlyle said he missed Gov. Mike DeWine's call as he was leaving work Wednesday evening, but he called him right back to receive the good news: He won $1 million for getting his coronavirus vaccine. "I was shaking as I was...
Ohio StateKIII TV3

WATCH | Meet the first Vax-a-Million winners in Ohio's COVID vaccine lottery: 'I still can't believe it'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — “I was completely surprised when I got the call. I still can’t believe it. It was a crazy night.”. That was the reaction from 22-year-old Abbigail Bugenske of Silverton in Hamilton County after becoming the first person to win $1 million in Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery. She was formally introduced Thursday morning during a press conference with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
Ohio StatePosted by
Mahoning Matters

Beware of scams involving Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery are warning Ohioans to beware of scams involving the state’s Vax-a-Million lottery. Here are some tips to ensure you are entering the verified Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings:. There are only two ways to enter Ohio Vax-a-Million: online at ohiovaxamillion.com and...
Florida State995qyk.com

Palmetto Woman Wins $2 Million From Florida Lottery Scratch-Off

Tiniya Parker, 39, of Palmetto is the latest big winner in the Florida Lottery. She won $2 million in the “$2,000,000 Cashword” game, which is a $10 scratch-off ticket. She chose to take the one-time payment of $1,475,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedy’s Food Mart, located at 415...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Neighbour gives Virginia mother the middle finger during Fox News interview on critical race theory

A woman opposing critical race theory in schools was given a double-barreled "F-you" by a neighbour she thought was a friend during an interview with Fox News.The news organization is in the midst of a multi-part series on parents at a Virginia school district who say they’ve been attacked and bullied by members of the “Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County” Facebook group.As Fox was interviewing Jessica Mendez on the bullying her family received for publicly opposing the doctrine in schools, her neighbour flipped two birds in the background in clear view of the rolling cameras.The person appears to do...
Idaho StatePosted by
107.9 LITE FM

8 Absolutely Terrifying New Reasons No One Should Move to Idaho Right Now

Whoever is marketing Idaho to potential buyers looking to relocate from places like California, Washington and Utah...shame on you. Once you sell someone a home in Idaho and they move in? You'll probably get a 1 star rating on Yelp or Google Reviews because you were TERRIBLY dishonest with your clients. Idaho's actually the most dangerous and miserable state in the nation to relocate to!