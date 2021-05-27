‘You Have To Be That Voice’: Ivy City Teen Celebrates Funding For Long-Awaited Crummell School Development
15-year-old Ivy City resident Mya Stuckey is going to celebrate today. “Personally, I’m thinking about just getting like one of those little sheet cakes — nothing bigger than, like, a foot,” she says. “And getting some juice boxes for all my little friends around the neighborhood. And just celebrating, because we’re steps in the right direction. We’re not totally at the end, but we’re getting closer than we were before.”dcist.com