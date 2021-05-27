‘You Have To Be That Voice’: Ivy City Teen Celebrates Funding For Long-Awaited Crummell School Development

Madison Palmer, 8, hopes to make her first-ever trip to New York City this summer. This summer, 8-year-old Madison Palmer has big plans. She wants to visit New York City for the first time — specifically, she wants to go to the American Girl Doll store in Rockefeller Center. Madison lives with her baby brother Amari, and her mom, Marquita Palmer, at The Brooks in Ward 3, one of the city’s family shelters built as a part of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s plan to replace D.C. General. She says she needs a new doll, because she left hers at her old house when her family moved to the Brooks in March.