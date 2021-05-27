Cancel
Greece, NY

Family First FCU Donates to Chamber Foundation to Support Nursing Education

By Editor
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily First Federal Credit Union recently held a special fundraising event to support nursing education scholarships through the Greece Chamber Charitable Foundation’s Daniel E. Richardson Memorial Fund. On April 28, 2021, a check in the amount of $2,168.74 was presented by Family First Federal Credit Union CEO Tom Dambra to Greece Chamber Charitable Foundation President Michael A. Mordenga and Greece Regional Chamber President/CEO and Foundation Vice Chair Sarah Lentini in a ceremony to mark Family First’s charitable donation to support nursing education and nursing students in our community. Also in attendance to help present the donation were Family First’s Greece Branch Manager Savannah Wallenhorst and Branding & PR Specialist Sarah Reimer.

