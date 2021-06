Ground beef is one of those things most of us tend to have in the freezer — maybe we've even got one of those great, big multi-pound logs if we succumbed to the temptation of the budget buy. The problem with ground beef is, sometimes it's pretty hard to come up with new ways to use it. Sure, there are always burgers, and tacos are great too. Spaghetti bolognese (which is the fancy way of saying spaghetti with meat sauce) works as well, but after that, the ideas kind of start drying up a bit.