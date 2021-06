As I think back to the beginning of the pandemic, I marvel at just how naïve I can be. Anyone who knows me well knows that I do not follow the news closely and have no social media accounts. I like to avoid the stress it can bring and focus on my students, friends, and family. I read headlines and will watch brief segments of news reports so I did know that a new virus had been discovered in China that was making a lot of people very, very sick and that this virus had made its way to Italy.