Nevada detectives restart nearly 3-decade search for killer

By SCOTT SONNER Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. — For nearly three decades, he was known only as Sand Canyon Joe Doe, the apparent victim of a homicide found in northern Nevada’s high desert. Now, because of clues developed with DNA technology, genetic genealogy tracing and old-fashioned detective work, the native Californian who also lived in western Nevada has a real name, and state and county investigators are trying to jump-start their search for his killer.

