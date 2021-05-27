Nevada detectives restart nearly 3-decade search for killer
RENO, Nev. — For nearly three decades, he was known only as Sand Canyon Joe Doe, the apparent victim of a homicide found in northern Nevada’s high desert. Now, because of clues developed with DNA technology, genetic genealogy tracing and old-fashioned detective work, the native Californian who also lived in western Nevada has a real name, and state and county investigators are trying to jump-start their search for his killer.www.sandiegouniontribune.com