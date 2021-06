A third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine may boost protection for some people with weakened immune systems, according to a study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The study, from researchers at Johns Hopkins University, included 30 organ transplant recipients, all of whom had been fully vaccinated with two doses of an mRNA vaccine, either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. Because organ transplant recipients must take immune-suppressing medications to ensure that their body does not reject the transplant, there’s concern that they may not develop robust responses to the vaccines, leaving them vulnerable to Covid-19.