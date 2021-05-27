Cancel
Phelps County, MO

Sue Brown honored for 33 years of service to citizens and judiciary

By Andrew Sheeley
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends, family, former coworkers, current staff and elected officials gathered Friday at the Phelps County Courthouse to celebrate the career of Circuit Clerk Sue Brown. For the past 33 years, Brown has dutifully served Missouri’s 25th Judicial Circuit. She will retire at the end of May having helped her office and staff enter the internet age, process thousands of court filings and operate through the COVID-19 pandemic.

