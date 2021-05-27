Sue Brown honored for 33 years of service to citizens and judiciary

Active COVID-19 cases continue to decline and more vaccinations are being reported by the Phelps-Maries County Health Department. The health department reported on Monday, May 10, active cases are now at 29. Total PCR positive tests are at 3,635 and there have been 137 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Phelps County. Initiated vaccination for the area is climbing, now at 29.6 percent, with 25 percent having completed the vaccination process.