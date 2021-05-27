Cancel
Rochester, NY

Chamber Member Greece Family Dentistry Offers Free Dentistry Day

By Editor
westsidenewsny.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo assist those in need, Dr. Oliver Cabrera of Greece Family Dentistry & Implantology is hosting his 4th Annual FREE Dentistry Day for all those without dental insurance on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at his practice located at 3101 West Ridge Road, Building C, Rochester, NY 14626. An estimated 150+ uninsured individuals will receive free dental services consisting of a free cleaning, free filling, or a free extraction.

Rochester, NY
Society
City
Rochester, NY
City
Greece, NY
Rochester, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Fill the Bus fundraiser held to benefit Bivona Child Advocacy Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​Giving back to an organization that does so much for vulnerable children as a Fill the Bus fundraiser was held for the Bivona Child Advocacy Center on Sunday. Volunteers helped fill a bus with donations of items like colored pencils, stuffed bears and more, for the children...
Rochester, NYmonroecopost.com

HLAA-Rochester announces June programs

The Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter, will host clinical audiologist Tela Palmer from the Rochester Hearing & Speech Center for “What We Do With What We Hear: Hearing and Processing Sound and Speech” at noon June 1. Hearing Other People’s Experiences will meet at 10 a.m. June 8....
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Houses of worship prepare to expand capacity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — On Wednesday of this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo says houses of worship will be allowed to operate at full capacity as long as worshippers can continue to maintain six feet of social distancing. New York State is still following CDC social distancing guidance, which says people...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

City of Rochester to hold virtual Town Hall for restaurant owners

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— Restaurant owners and managers in the City of Rochester Monday will be talking recovery from the pandemic with a city-led group focused on just that. The "Jumpstarting ROC Pandemic Recovery team will host a virtual Town Hall meeting with local restaurants, the goal is to talk about the city's pandemic recovery efforts and its effect on the industry.
Rochester, NYmonroecopost.com

Rochester Chamber recognizes award finalists

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and its Small Business Council affiliate named the finalists for the 2020 Business Person of the Year Award. This honor, first awarded in 1983, recognizes for-profit business leaders in Greater Rochester who demonstrated outstanding success, growth, leadership and service in civic and professional areas. “While...
Rochester, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Asm. Bronson on his bill to increase number of mental health pro­fes­sionals

A bill sponsored by two Rochester lawmakers, Assemblyman Harry Bronson and Senator Samra Brouk, will address the shortage of mental health professionals during a time when the need for mental health services is very high. A6008/S5301 would require clinical experience for certain mental health practitioners in order to make diagnoses...
Monroe County, NY13 WHAM

Monroe Co. sees COVID spike in day care facilities

(WHAM) - Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said Thursday COVID-19 cases in daycares more than doubled in April compared to the month before. The director of a Henrietta provider says they have been fortunate to go largely without a positive case. “I was concerned because clearly I...
Monroe County, NYwxxinews.org

Monroe County partners with YMCA to host vaccination clinics

Monroe County and the YMCA of Greater Rochester have partnered up to provide additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the county. County Executive Adam Bello made the announcement at this week’s COVID-19 briefing. He said partnering with the YMCA is part of the county’s ongoing efforts to make the vaccine more...
Monroe County, NY13 WHAM

EMTs, paramedics celebrated during National EMS Week

(WHAM) - This week marks Emergency Medical Service Week - and it is more poignant than ever. EMTs and paramedics were honored during a ceremony Monday to demonstrate how they have been and continue to be on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the ceremony at the Public...
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

Education advocates rally for equity, change in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. – Education advocates rallied in Rochester Sunday, calling for greater equity for students. The New York Charter Schools Association, Glory House International and other members of the community gathered at the Liberty Pole to #StandUp4Equity. They say students across New York are being failed by school systems, especially...
Monroe County, NYWHEC TV-10

Monroe County and YMCA holding series of vaccine clinics

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County and the YMCA of Greater Rochester are hosting a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics at YMCAs in all four quadrants of Monroe County. Each clinic will have more than 100 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is now available to anyone 12 and older.
Greece, NYRochester Business Journal

Greece dental practice providing a day of free care to uninsured

There may be no such thing as a free lunch, but for one day the uninsured can receive free dental service, thanks to Dr. Oliver Cabrera. Cabrera and his staff at Greece Family Dentistry & Implantology in Greece will host their fourth annual Free Dentistry Day for the uninsuraned on June 5 at their office at ...
Monroe County, NYWHEC TV-10

Monroe County working to get more children vaccinated

"I wouldn't underestimate the power of our children in motivating good behavior among adults," Mendoza said. Parents told News10NBC that their teenagers have been eager to get the vaccine. "He wants to return back to normal, too, and he feels like this is his contribution," said Jeannie Clinton, whose 15-year-old...
Monroe County, NYwxxinews.org

County, Finger Lakes hub finalize plans to vaccinate homebound

Monroe County and the Finger Lakes COVID-19 Vaccine Hub have partnered with community health agencies and health care systems to finalize plans to bring the vaccine to homebound residents. Dr. Ali Loveys, the operational lead for the program, said after about a month of preparation, the partnership is now ready...