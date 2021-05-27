Chamber Member Greece Family Dentistry Offers Free Dentistry Day
To assist those in need, Dr. Oliver Cabrera of Greece Family Dentistry & Implantology is hosting his 4th Annual FREE Dentistry Day for all those without dental insurance on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at his practice located at 3101 West Ridge Road, Building C, Rochester, NY 14626. An estimated 150+ uninsured individuals will receive free dental services consisting of a free cleaning, free filling, or a free extraction.westsidenewsny.com