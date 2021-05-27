Cancel
John Waite on Bad English’s Breakup, Tensions With Jonathan Cain

By Ultimate Classic Rock Staff
 7 days ago
John Waite detailed Bad English's breakup in a new interview, pointing to tensions with keyboardist (and current, long-running Journey member) Jonathan Cain. "Well, [we] just couldn’t get on," Waite told XS Rock of Cain. "I mean, honestly, even when Journey was successful, he wasn’t that friendly. He was always leaving early and coming late. He was a very difficult person to get on with. And in the end, I just said, 'Fuck it.'"

