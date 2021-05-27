Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Real Reason Sutton Stracke Is Apologizing To Crystal Kung Minkoff

By Sam Silverman
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It looks like Sutton Stracke is righting her wrongs following her eyebrow-raising quarrel with costar Crystal Kung Minkoff on the May 26 episode of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." For those who have yet to catch up on the latest drama, (*spoiler alert*) the ladies went at it when Crystal tried to have civil discourse about racial stereotypes, but Sutton wouldn't allow the conversation to go on, stating: "Y'all, there are stereotypes about every — I am sorry, I am not doing this, I am gonna tell you right now." However, by not entertaining the hot button topic, Sutton seemed to have ruffled a couple of feathers.

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Asian#Spoiler#Drama#Conversation#White Women#Beverly Hills#Guilt#Racial Stereotypes#Feathers#Color#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Showsrealitytea.com

Dorit Kemsley Says Sutton Stracke Is Stirring The Pot The Most On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills; Thinks Sutton Did This To Earn A Full-Time Spot

It looks like the Puppygate Girl Gang did not die with the end of #puppygate. The level of commitment, or whatever blood pact situation that is happening here has become both predictable and somewhat boring. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ current season will revolve around Erika Jayne and the unyielding support of her co-stars. Better make that some of her co-stars.
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Crystal Kung Minkoff Shares Advice She Got From Tiffany Moon

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 premiered this week and it’s drawn viewers in already. The leftover drama between Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, and Lisa Rinna has yet to be resolved. Erika Girardi is on the cusp of a bitter divorce, and new cast members offer potential for more drama.
TV ShowsRefinery29

We Need To Talk About The Comments That Started Sutton & Crystal’s RHOBH Feud

Spoilers are ahead. While Dorit Kemsley gets glam for 10 hours and Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais make awkward small talk about ceiling beams, the two newest Housewives are bringing the drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Season 11, Episode 3 continued the feud between newer housewives Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff, which began because of Sutton's complete lack of understanding in conversations about race, and continued because of a prank involving fake vodka martinis. After seeing Wednesday's episode, it's clear that Sutton and Crystal will never be on the same page.
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

'Real Housewives' Star Erika 'Jayne' Girardi's Legal Problems to Be Focus of ABC News Original for Hulu

The trials and tribulations of Erika “Jayne” Girardi of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are now being examined in an ABC News Original special for Hulu. “The Housewife and the Hustler” will premiere on the streaming service on June 14. The teaser trailer for “The Housewife and the Hustler,” set to the Fergie song “Glamorous,” indicates that the investigation’s tone will be a departure from ABC News’ recent, highly praised series “Soul of a Nation,” which examined Black life in the United States.
Beverly Hills, CArealitytea.com

Crystal Kung Minkoff Explains Arrest Warrant From More Than 20 Years Ago

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are off to the races, with a few new faces along for the ride. Garcelle Beauvais is back for round two, and this time she’s not letting Lisa Rinna dance her way out of being held accountable for her actions. Sutton Stracke officially has a diamond and is rumored to feud with everyone, particularly Erika Jayne. Because we know that Erika is obviously not taking responsibility for having a role in her soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Girardi’s legal issues. Kyle Richards’ other sister, Kathy Hilton, has graced us with her presence with her martini chugging and wardrobe full of t-shirts with inspirational quotes. And Crystal Kung Minkoff also joined the group this year and is already bringing more to the table than Erika has throughout multiple seasons.
Beverly Hills, CAbravotv.com

Sutton Stracke Gives an Update on Her Bel-Air Home Renovations

After a lengthy renovation process, Sutton Stracke is finally almost ready to move into her new Bel-Air home. "The renovations are coming slowly, but I think we’re coming to a head," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member told BravoTV.com this month. "[We] should be packing boxes pretty soon."
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Page Six

How Crystal Kung Minkoff ‘leveled up’ her look for ‘RHOBH’

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are known for their fashion, so Crystal Kung Minkoff knew she had to step up her style when she joined the show. The Season 11 newbie entrusted a trio of professionals — stylist and blogger Andrea Lublin of Andrea’s Lookbook, hairstylist Jessica Rose Gordon-Carson and makeup artist Deanna Marchese — to get her ready to hold that diamond.
Real Estatebravotv.com

Peek Inside Sutton Stracke's New $5.35M House

For Sutton Stracke, purchasing a new home was the start of a new chapter. "[I] bought a house, and it's crazy, and I think it really, like, released something in me," Sutton explained to Erika Girardi on the May 26 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. "I mean, [my former] house was symbolic of like my marriage and dependence, and now it's gone."
Arizona StatePeople

RHOBH's Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals the Story Behind Her Arrest Warrant in Arizona

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff is keeping fans on their toes. During a recent appearance on RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave's Teddi Tea Pod podcast, Kung Minkoff discussed the revelations she made on last week's episode about her former job as an escort agency phone operator and the time she was propositioned to be a madame. Kung shared the news with her costars during a game of two truths and a lie, in which she claimed she was once arrested as her lie. On Teddi Tea, Kung Minkoff said she went with that option since it sounded like an "easy" possibility.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Hollywood Quick Hits: Damson Idris, Evelyn Lozada & More!

DAMSON IDRIS DEACTIVATES TWITTER AFTER ASKING WOMEN WHY THEY CURVE MEN: Snowfall actor Damson Idris faced backlash after asking women why they curve men on Twitter. He tweeted a few days back, “Question. Ladies if a guy keeps texting you to meet up but you know you will NEVER want to why don’t you just tell him?” After receiving backlash, he tweeted, “Chill I don’t get curved lol. I just ask the questions men want to hear. Why be on twitter if we can’t have stimulating conversations. But more importantly if I’m ever ‘corny’ to you then your not my type anyway [sic].” The actor later deactivated his Twitter page but he reactivated it Tuesday night (June 1st).