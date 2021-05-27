The Real Reason Sutton Stracke Is Apologizing To Crystal Kung Minkoff
It looks like Sutton Stracke is righting her wrongs following her eyebrow-raising quarrel with costar Crystal Kung Minkoff on the May 26 episode of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." For those who have yet to catch up on the latest drama, (*spoiler alert*) the ladies went at it when Crystal tried to have civil discourse about racial stereotypes, but Sutton wouldn't allow the conversation to go on, stating: "Y'all, there are stereotypes about every — I am sorry, I am not doing this, I am gonna tell you right now." However, by not entertaining the hot button topic, Sutton seemed to have ruffled a couple of feathers.www.nickiswift.com