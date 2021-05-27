The Real Reason Sutton Stracke Is Apologizing To Crystal Kung Minkoff

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are off to the races, with a few new faces along for the ride. Garcelle Beauvais is back for round two, and this time she’s not letting Lisa Rinna dance her way out of being held accountable for her actions. Sutton Stracke officially has a diamond and is rumored to feud with everyone, particularly Erika Jayne. Because we know that Erika is obviously not taking responsibility for having a role in her soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Girardi’s legal issues. Kyle Richards’ other sister, Kathy Hilton, has graced us with her presence with her martini chugging and wardrobe full of t-shirts with inspirational quotes. And Crystal Kung Minkoff also joined the group this year and is already bringing more to the table than Erika has throughout multiple seasons.