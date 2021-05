As with most things there's a trade off. We live in a world where the once unthinkable is common practice; we have instant access to almost everything you can think of via our electronic devices. Whether it's a traditional personal computer or television, or more modern (but aging) devices like cellphones, tablets, and smart watches - we've become accustomed to being connected to the world at all times. If you can think it, wish it, or want to know more information about it - a few clicks and the problem is solved.