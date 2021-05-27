newsbreak-logo
A Great Idea Conceived in a Bar: Marin Bartender Extraordinare Jeff Burkhart and Restaurant Consultant Kevin Blum Talk About Their Podcast, The Barfly

By Mimi Towle
marinmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you know the origin of the word “cioppino”? Or that the tequila sunrise was actually invented at Sausalito’s Trident restaurant and made famous by the Rolling Stones? And that Marin’s popular pancake joint, The Lighthouse, was started by a Danish couple who knew almost nothing about American breakfast foods before opening their doors? These are just a few tasty tidbits one can pick up from listening to The Barfly podcast (available on iTunes and Spotify), which like many great ideas, was conceived in a bar. So far there are three seasons, and each episode kicks off with a catchy cover of an AC/DC song by one-time Foghat frontman Phil Nudelman, with vocals by Marin singer Holly Stanton. It’s as local as it gets. Here, we turn the tables on the duo behind the podcast, celebrated author, Marin IJ columnist and bartender Jeff Burkhart and Kevin Blum, restaurant promoter and former community director at Yelp.

