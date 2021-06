Kenton City Council met Monday evening for their 9th regular session. While not much was on the agenda two new ordinances were passed, ordinance no. 21-009; an ordinance amending Kenton codified ordinance section 1064.02(G) regarding access through the gate of France Lake-Saulisberry Park, and ordinance no. 21-011; an ordinance providing for additional appropriations for the year 2021 for the city of Kenton, the monies for these appropriations have already been secured by the city through grants and donations.