On Saturday, May 22, a community clean up event was held for the Chavies, Grapevine and Krypton areas of Perry County. Two trucks and a bucket loader were provided by the Perry County Fiscal Court, and labor was provided by members of the community. Haven King helped coordinate the clean up at his trucking company lot in Chavies. Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander helped with hauling the collected garbage off. Numerous volunteers from the county helped to make it a success at cleaning up this area of the county, said Bobby Brown, chairman of the Perry County Conservation District.