A ransomware attack on one of the world's largest meat processing companies JBD, caused operations in Australia, Canada and the United States to halt production. This is the second ransomware attack the U.S. Is seeing after the first caused the Colonial Pipeline to shut down for days. JBD is the world's largest meat supplier and here in the United States it processes nearly one quarter of the countries beef and a fourth of its pork production. Not good news for an industry already seeing prices climb in the last few months. Over in Girard, at McDonald Meats, they're already seeing price hikes. As a family owned business for 15 years, they're doing what they can to keep prices fair and competitive.