The Real Meaning Behind Ingrid Andress' 'Lady Like'

Halston’s eponymous perfume, launched in 1975, is as integral to the late designer’s legacy as his drapey dresses—although, sadly, the version of the fragrance that is on the market today differs drastically from the original. What did the disco-era eau smell like? According to Netflix’s Halston, pheromones, cigarettes, and orchids. The third episode of the series traces the development of the blockbuster scent, including Halston’s struggle to convince corporate executives to use Elsa Peretti’s now-iconic glass teardrop flacon, and his meetings with a perfumer, played by Vera Farmiga, to decode and bottle his unique emotional cocktail of repression and desire. We see him offering Peretti his apartment as payment and bringing the jock strap of his lover to Farmiga, who, in a wonderfully shocking moment, affixes it to her face for a deep inhale.