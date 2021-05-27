Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Real Meaning Behind Ingrid Andress' 'Lady Like'

By Frances Dean
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the 2021 CMT Awards just around the corner, all eyes are on the nominees. This year we're all looking towards Ingrid Andress, who is nominated for New Female Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for "More Hearts Than Mine." Andress' debut album "Lady Like" dropped in...

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Ingrid Andress
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lady Like#Garden Of Eden#First Lady#Artist Of The Year#Crazy Eyes#Studio Album#Best Country Song#Best Country Album#True Events#Time#Nominees#Cmt Com#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Public Healthmix929.com

One of the real singers behind Milli Vanilli dies of COVID-19

John Davis, one of the singers who actually performed the hit songs credited to Milli Vanilli, has died of COVID-19, the New York Post reports. He was 66. Davis’ daughter confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “Unfortunately my dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus. He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”
Sex CrimesHarper's Bazaar

Lady Gaga Pays Tribute to Her "Real Friends" on Instagram

Lady Gaga is thankful for her true friends. The 35-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a special tribute to the friends who have really been there for her. In a post that included a selfie Gaga took of herself in front of an adorable pile...
MusicPosted by
B105

Lady A Perform ‘Like a Lady’ on the ‘Ellen’ Show [Watch]

For what may be the last time in a string of performances dating back to 2008, Lady A graced the stage of Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show on Wednesday (May 19) to perform their current single, "Like a Lady." The trio of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood have...
Celebritiespurewow.com

The Beautiful Meaning Behind Emma Stone's Daughter's Name

It is no secret that Emma Stone keeps her personal life, well... somewhat secretive, and we don't blame her! With the highly-anticipated Disney remake of 101 Dalmatians, Cruella, releasing this Friday in theaters, all eyes are on Emma Stone.While her life at home with husband, Dave McCary, and new baby girl may be out of the spotlight, Vanity Fair revealed that the Oscar-winning actress and segment director named their daughter Louise Jean McCary, and the meaning behind it is... lovely.
Beauty & Fashiontownandcountrymag.com

The Real Story Behind the Making of Halston Perfume

Halston’s eponymous perfume, launched in 1975, is as integral to the late designer’s legacy as his drapey dresses—although, sadly, the version of the fragrance that is on the market today differs drastically from the original. What did the disco-era eau smell like? According to Netflix’s Halston, pheromones, cigarettes, and orchids. The third episode of the series traces the development of the blockbuster scent, including Halston’s struggle to convince corporate executives to use Elsa Peretti’s now-iconic glass teardrop flacon, and his meetings with a perfumer, played by Vera Farmiga, to decode and bottle his unique emotional cocktail of repression and desire. We see him offering Peretti his apartment as payment and bringing the jock strap of his lover to Farmiga, who, in a wonderfully shocking moment, affixes it to her face for a deep inhale.
RestaurantsThrillist

The Real Story Behind the M&M's Pizza From 'The Princess Diaries'

Finally, we learn how that combo came into being. If you saw The Princess Diaries, Garry Marshall's 2001 adaptation of the Meg Cabot book, at an impressionable age, certain gestures became embedded in your mind as the epitome of romance. One was when a girl's foot pops up during a kiss; the other was a pizza studded with M&M's, a bizarre culinary touchstone that plays a crucial role in the climax of the film. Have I tried it? No. Do I think about it a lot? Yes. Does it sound good? Also no. But screenwriter Gina Wendkos swears it tastes great.
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

Blanco Brown, Tenille Arts + More to Perform on 2021 CMT Music Awards

Several of country music’s brightest rising stars will perform on the 2021 CMT Music Awards, the network revealed on Wednesday (6/2). The Ram Trucks Side Stage is famous for hosting a number of rising stars over the years and this year is no different. The Ram Trucks Side Stage will...
Relationship Advicelewishowes.com

The SECRETS Behind Real Love & Connection

Let’s say you’re in a long-term relationship with someone you met in high school. Perhaps you’re even married with kids, and on the outside, it looks like you and your partner have done everything right. You’ve got the family dog, the picket fence, and the dinner parties to prove it.
Entertainmentwivk.com

Lady A Takes “Like A Lady” to The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Did you catch Lady A‘s recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show?. The trio performed their current single “Like A Lady” — and the most impressive part? They were actually there in the studio with Ellen DeGeneres!. After they were done singing Ellen couldn’t contain her excitement of having musical...
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Mare of Easttown: The Meaning Behind That Final Shot

The series finale of Mare of Easttown wrapped up the sad mystery of who killed Erin McMenamin with about 20 more minutes of show left to go. In the closing shot of the episode, after she tied up the loose ends of her various relationships, Kate Winslet's Mare climbed a ladder up the attic. This, series creator Brad Ingelsby says, wasn't the final moment he originally had planned for Mare of Easttown. A consulting grief specialist on the show gave him the inspiration. Speaking with Vanity Fair's Still Watching podcast, Ingelsby and Lori Ross actress Julianne Nicholson dive into what the emotionally cathartic ending of the Mare means. You can listen to their conversation in its entirety here or read some excerpts pertaining to that final shot below.
Lifestyleromper.com

31 Baby Names Like Arlo In Sound & Meaning

There’s a point in the baby naming process when you almost have the right choice picked out (but not quite). Maybe you’re in love with the name Arlo, but it won’t totally work with your baby for some reason. If you’re in this situation, then there are many similar baby names to consider if you like Arlo. Names that feature a similar sound or resurgence in popularity all make great choices, too.
TV Seriesgamesradar.com

Loki behind-the-scenes clip teases "real mayhem"

While The Falcon and The Winter Soldier might not have been quite the follow-up to WandaVision everyone expected, there's life in Marvel's small-screen universe yet. There's still the Loki series. Due to arrive on Disney Plus on June 9, fans who can't wait can feast their eyes on this new...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason 'Taste The Nation' Means So Much To Padma Lakshmi

It's hard to believe that Padma Lakshmi has been hosting "Top Chef" for 15 years. She's made phrases like, "Please pack your knives and go," famous around the country. However, prior to the success of the competition show, Lakshmi kept herself extremely busy. She was a successful model that appeared in runway shows for designers like Versace, often traveling to Milan and Paris. She's also appeared in films like "Glitter," which starred pop super star Mariah Carey. Today, the host focuses her time on writing cookbooks and shedding light on important issues through her new show.
CelebritiesAmerican Songwriter

Jake Wesley Rogers Crucified In New Music Video, “Momentary”

Jake Wesley Rogers is a tour de force. His talent speaks loudly, as evidenced with his first single this year, “Middle of Love.” Now, the young pop singer-songwriter makes even a bigger splash with the follow-up—a soul-stirring ballad called “Momentary.” His words cling to the piano keys, percussion slowly trickling into the production to give it a throbbing heartbeat. I thought the truth would set me free… he cries.
Theater & DancePosted by
Variety

Kelly Clarkson Makes Garth Brooks Cry With Performance of ‘The Dance’ at Kennedy Center Honors

Kelly Clarkson made Garth Brooks cry while performing a rendition of his song “The Dance” at the 43rd annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. Clarkson, 39, told the country superstar on her daytime talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that she found comfort in his hit song from 1989 while coping with her divorce from talent manager Brandon Blackstock.
MusicPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Top 10 Brandi Carlile Songs

The story of Brandi Carlile, who celebrates her birthday on June 1, is that of an artist who's always marched to the beat of her own drum -- and been rewarded for it. A native of rural Washington state, Carlile hails from a long line of country singers, which explains why she found herself onstage at the age of eight singing Rosanne Cash’s version of “Tennessee Flat Top Box" alongside her mom and also gravitated toward the Indigo Girls as a teen. After meeting the Hanseroth twins, Phil and Tim, she found her creative foils, and her career began to take off.
Celebritiesshorefire.com

Dillon Carmichael And Jon Pardi Raise A Toast To Crazy Exes In “Hot Beer” Music Video

Dillon Carmichael delivers belly laughs and classic country storytelling in his “Hot Beer” music video featuring a cameo from producer, Jon Pardi. Directed by Jim Wright (Vince Gill, Sheryl Crow, Luke Bryan), the “Hot Beer” video finds Carmichael, guitar in-hand, rattling off a list of things he’d rather do than get back with an ex while she throws dishes, sets his shirts on fire and gives him a reason.