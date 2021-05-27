These Are All The Records Joey Chestnut Holds

Coming into Season 2 of "BBQ Brawl," contestant David Sandusky looks like a good bet to go all the way. The pitmaster has received recognition for his ownership of and starring role in Beast Craft BBQ Co, with the flagship establishment in Belleville, Illinois. In an article about the best BBQ in every state, Food & Wine made a special mention of Sandusky's establishment and how successful it has proven: "Already close enough to the Gateway Arch to be considered some of the best barbecue in St. Louis, Sandusky really went for it last year, opening a second location right in town."