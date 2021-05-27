Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

These Are All The Records Joey Chestnut Holds

By Neala Broderick
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joey Chestnut, the man with the iron stomach, has racked up so many speed eating records over the years, it's hard to keep track — and he has no plans on slowing down any time soon. The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champ now has 13 lucky trophies–(aka mustard yellow belts)–to his name, according to the official website. The contest is held every Independence Day on Coney Island, and on July 4, 2020, Chestnut not only broke his previous achievement but set a new world record by tossing back 75 hot dogs in just ten minutes, confirms ABC7 New York.

www.mashed.com
Mashed

Mashed

53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Chestnut
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Good Food#Meat Pies#Food Wine#Winning Records#Island Records#World Records#Hot Dog#Official Records#Abc7 New York#Nathan#Major League Eating#Twinkies#Distractify#American#Bbq#Krystal#Taco Bell#Pizza Hut#Cooking America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Belleville, ILPosted by
Mashed

The Truth About David Sandusky From BBQ Brawl Season 2

Coming into Season 2 of "BBQ Brawl," contestant David Sandusky looks like a good bet to go all the way. The pitmaster has received recognition for his ownership of and starring role in Beast Craft BBQ Co, with the flagship establishment in Belleville, Illinois. In an article about the best BBQ in every state, Food & Wine made a special mention of Sandusky's establishment and how successful it has proven: "Already close enough to the Gateway Arch to be considered some of the best barbecue in St. Louis, Sandusky really went for it last year, opening a second location right in town."
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Hawaiian and Peruvian cuisine restaurant planned for Chestnut Hill

The team behind micro-unit extended-stay hotel BentoLiving Chestnut Hill has announced it will open by October restaurant The Hart. The restaurant will feature Hawaiian and Peruvian dishes, steaks and build-your-own bowls. The address is 321 Hart St. To an extent, The Hart will replace Hawaiian bar B1281, which operated (until...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is A Pink Squirrel And Where Was It Invented?

When it comes to cocktails, the possibilities are endless. You can incorporate as few or as many ingredients as your heart desires to create an unforgettable experience. Over the years, cocktails have been taken to a whole new level. From their colors to their garnishes to the glasses in which they are served, a lot of imagination — and improvisation — have obviously gone into the creation of boozy beverages. Some cocktails, however, are happy just being their classic selves.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Unexpected Vegetable Pairs Perfectly With Cheetos

It turns out that Cheetos are more than just a guilty pleasure. The cheesy bite can not only be a garnish, but a sophisticated one at that. Cheetos are surprisingly versatile, as they can take on a few different forms. They can be the star of snack time and enjoyed as is, tossed with other salty goodies, a surprising addition to a plate of nachos, or if paired with the right vegetable, a crunchy garnish, says Saveur.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Is How Alton Brown Brews Coffee

When it comes to making your morning cup of joe, it tends to be a highly personal and ritualistic process for many. It might even be more so for celebrity chef, Alton Brown, considering he has his own line of coffee. However, when it comes to making a warm pot of java, the "Good Eats" host likes to make it in a very similar way to most of us.
RestaurantsPizza Marketplace

Little Caesars latest pie dares diners to eat crust first

Just as Pizza Hut yesterday launched the return of its lighter crust, The Edge pizza, Little Caesars today announced it is headed in the opposite direction, with its introduction of a stuffed crust pie, the ExtraMostBestest pepperoni, which boasts a crust stuffed with still more pepperoni as well as cheese, a news release said.
Restaurantsbrandeating.com

$5 Grande Nachos Box is Back at Taco Bell

The $5 Grande Nachos Box is back at Taco Bell for a limited time at participating locations nationwide. For $5 (may vary; it's $5.99 in my area), you get a box full of Grande Nachos and a large fountain drink. Grande Nachos feature crispy tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef,...
RestaurantsFood Beast

Pizza Hut Brings Back 90s Favorite 'The Edge' Pizza

The time was 1997: the unpleasant cacophony of a modem dialing up as you connected to the internet was the norm, a Spice Girls song was stuck in your head, and many pizza lovers in the US were wowed by Pizza Hut's The Edge. Boasting the flavorsome details of toppings packed to the literal edges of the pizza's thin crust, The Edge became an instant hit for the pizza chain.
Restaurantsnotquitenigella.com

Bar Suze, Surry Hills

Bar Suze is a new bar with a Scandinavian menu on Foveaux Street in Surry Hills. There you'l find chef Phil Stenvall's creative take on his native Swedish cuisine. The menu has items from raw clams with Cowboy Candy, oysters paired with a crisp Wildflower beer to more substantial dishes like pasta, risotto and steak.
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Dough Wines Announces Inaugural Class of Ambassadors

Four Ambassadors will support Dough’s Partnership with the James Beard Foundation. May 17, 2021 (SAN FRANCISCO) – — Dough Wines, the first wine brand from the James Beard Foundation, created in collaboration with Distinguished Vineyards and Wine Partners (DVWP), announces their inaugural class of Dough Wines Ambassadors. Dough Wines is...
Drinks/Film

All the Avengers Campus Food, Drinks, Treats, and Novelties Assembling at Disneyland in June

Now that Disneyland is back, the theme park is preparing to open up Avengers Campus to all the Marvel fanatics looks to take a walk through the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fan will undoubtedly be happy to hop on Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT and Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, followed by a walk through the Ancient Sanctum of Doctor Strange and Avengers Headquarters. But it wouldn’t be a proper Marvel theme park experience without some Avengers Campus food, drinks, treats, and novelties, and Disney Parks has provided a full rundown of what will be available.
Lifestyletouringplans.com

Woah! You Have to See the Food in Store for Avengers Campus

We are getting close to the official opening of the new land, Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure and you know one of the biggest things on everyone’s mind is going to be about the food. What dishes and beverages have been concocted for the land, which opens at the Disneyland Resort on June 4? Let’s dive in!
Recipesfoodlovies.com

Hazelnut Chocolate & Chestnut Meringue Torte Recipe

50 g/2 oz. dark/bittersweet dark chocolate. melted. 25 g/1 oz. dark/bittersweet dark chocolate. grated. Preheat the oven to 130°C/25O°F/Gas Mark ½. Line three baking sheets with nonstick baking parchment and draw a 20.5 cm/8-inch circle on each. Beat 1 egg white until stiff peaks form. Add 25 g/1 oz./ 1/8 cup of the sugar and beat until shiny. Mix the cocoa powder with the remaining 25 g/1 oz./ 1/8 a cup of sugar. adding 1 tablespoon at a time. beating well after each addition. until all the sugar is.
RestaurantsMySanAntonio

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Opening Second Baton Rouge Location; Bringing 25+ Jobs to Market

BATON ROUGE, La. (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Baton Rouge MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Franchise Owners Chas and LaVondra Coleman are looking forward to serving even more Guests “better burgers” with their second area location opening this month. The restaurant, opening for dinner beginning on May 17th, will be located at 9730 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The couple was introduced to the restaurant when their son and his friends tried the burgers while on a class trip. Their son was so enthralled by the experience, he returned home and told his parents that MOOYAH was the only franchise worth investing in. The rest is history.
Restaurantsmashed.com

KFC Australia's Newest Menu Items Have This Boozy Ingredient

There is something about enjoying an ice cold beer with a nice, warm plate of fried chicken that just makes sense. The pair just seems to go well together, with the cool, refreshing beverage perfectly complementing the satisfying comfort food. And now, KFC Australia has decided to make the most of this perfect pair with the launch of its new craft beer burger and beer marinated chicken tenders.
Stanly News & Press

COOKING WITH THE SNAP – Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce

Editor’s Note: Let’s celebrate the past with some of our favorite recipes of our grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles. Email bj.drye@stanlynewspress.com with recipes and a small story about the famous cooks that go with the recipe. Pictures can be included of the cook. Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce.