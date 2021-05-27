Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, AL

‘Virtue Rhetoric’ Brings Unexpected Challenges For Corporate Leadership

ValueWalk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Research Shows ‘Virtue Rhetoric’ brings unexpected challenges for corporate leadership. Hypocrisy may carry a greater price than silence. This series is devoted to notes of Ben Graham’s Security Analysis lectures between September 1946 and February 1947 at the New York Institute of Finance. The series of lectures was titled Current Problems in Security Analysis, and it gives a great insight into Graham’s process and investing mentality. The third lecture in this series is devoted to Read More.

www.valuewalk.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Auburn, AL
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Connelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Education#Political Rhetoric#Strategic Leadership#Political Leaders#Security Analysis#The Journal Of Management#Auburn University#S P#Virtue Rhetoric#Corporate Values#Business Leaders#Strategic Behavior#Ethical Behavior#Strategic Outcomes#Practical Experience#Cultural#Business Disciplines#Business Theory#Investor Behavior#Stakeholder Relationships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
POTUSABC7 Los Angeles

Facebook says Trump now suspended until at least January 2023

Facebook announced Friday that former President Donald Trump would be suspended from its platform until at least January 7th, 2023 -- two years from when he was initially suspended. Facebook said it will then assess the circumstances to see if he should be allowed back on. The move guarantees Trump...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

North Carolina county bans Coke vending machines because the company is too left wing

A county in North Carolina is trying to "cancel" The Coca-Cola Company after the company’s foray into politics to campaign against Georgia’s voting reforms.Surry County voted 3-2 to ban Coke vending machines in its public buildings in response to the Atlanta company’s statement claiming the new laws would "diminish or deter" access to voting.Surry County Commissioner Eddie Harris told local broadcaster WXII he hopes the Coke ban would spread across North Carolina to use the far left’s cancel culture tactics against them.“The left-wing in America, they defund, they boycott, they cancel, they tear down statues — all sorts of egregious...
POTUSNPR

After 2-Year Legal Fight, Ex-Trump Aide Will Testify On Russia Investigation

Don McGahn, who served as former President Donald Trump's first White House counsel and was a key witness for investigators during the Russia probe, is set to testify Friday before the House Judiciary Committee. McGahn will sit down for a transcribed interview behind closed doors more than two years after...