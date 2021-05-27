Where are the stops? Thursday, May 27, gold and silver

It looks like gold and silver longs dodged a bullet overnight when the first of what could be several Chinese government rules designed to quell speculative trading in commodities was announced, as the markets remained near five-month highs. The move by China to stem price gains reduces inflationary expectations around the world, but the precious metals can still garner support from weakness in the dollar and low US interest rates. With US rates at their lowest levels in two weeks and a 5-Year Note auction result to be released at noon today, traders could expect a bit of volatility in Treasuries and the precious metals prices at 12:00 Central Time today. Gold outperformed silver yesterday, but the upside breakout in June Gold could stoke press coverage and help improve investor demand for both metals. Several Fed members have stepped up this week and talked very optimistically about the state of the US economy and the Fed's ability to squash inflation when necessary. Gold’s rally above the psychologically important $1900 level could provide additional speculative follow-through buying today. Given gold's stellar gains of $143 so far in May, price action in the futures is likely to continue to rekindle investment flow into gold and silver ETFs. Gold ETFs have increased holdings for four straight days and silver ETFs for six straight days, the longest streak since last July. The net expansion in silver ETF holdings so far this year is 5.4%, while gold holdings have declined 5.7%. Gold has managed to rally in the face of chatter that inflation prospects worldwide were being reduced in the wake of weakness in copper, energy, and grain prices earlier in the week. While the silver market bounced off this week's low, its charts are less powerful than the gold’s. Prices are still $0.85 below last week's high and could be considered a cheaper alternative to gold and palladium. We see uptrend channel support at $27.59.