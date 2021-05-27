Highway patrol responds to crashes in Portage County Thursday afternoon

The following people were recently indicted by a Portage County grand jury. Indictments are only charges and not evidence of guilt:. • Robert Anderson, 45, of 4492 Farmette Dr., Ravenna; cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana, trafficking in marijuana and two counts of child endangerment, all third-degree felonies, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, in connection with allegations that he was found to be cultivating marijuana with children in close proximity in March 2020 and was found in possession of at least 35 ounces of suspected marijuana and a smaller amount of THC, as well as equipment allegedly used in the cultivation of marijuana.