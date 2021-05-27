News Brief: COVID Origin Probe, The Future Of Oil, Calif. Mass Shooting

Did you go out and about this weekend? How many unmasked faces did you see? About 123 million people in the U.S. are now fully vaccinated. That is 37% of the total population. And the CDC, of course, is now said fully vaccinated people can stop wearing a mask in almost all settings. There is still a lot of criticism and questions about that decision, though. And we are going to go through them with NPR's Allison Aubrey. Good morning, Allison.