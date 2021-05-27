Cancel
Violent Crimes

News Brief: COVID Origin Probe, The Future Of Oil, Calif. Mass Shooting

NPR
 6 days ago

Where exactly did COVID-19 come from? President Biden wants the intelligence community to find the answer. The most common answer for any virus would be that it developed in animals and spread to humans. But the presence of a high-tech lab in Wuhan, China, has triggered questions for more than a year. Wuhan, of course, is where the virus was first detected. The discovery of additional evidence about the lab led the president to ask for answers within three months. Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing yesterday.

43% Of Adults Are Vaccinated Against COVID-19. Shot Coming For Kids

There is reason to hope that the United States is heading toward a more normal summer. New cases of coronavirus continue to fall around the country. The CDC says 43% of the adult population is now fully vaccinated. And this week, the FDA is expected to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 15. NPR's Allison Aubrey joins us as she does most Mondays. Hey there, Allison.
U.S. Backs Waiving International Patent Protections For COVID Vaccines

President Biden's administration says it wants vaccine-makers to share what they know. The administration says it supports what is called a waiver for intellectual property rights on COVID vaccines. The World Trade Organization protects patents like that, so the U.S. wants the WTO to make an exception. This is an effort to speed up vaccinations around the world, especially in devastated countries like India. Pharmaceutical companies are resisting, though, saying this isn't going to work as intended.
News Brief: Kids' Pfizer Shots, Gaza Tensions, Hacked Pipeline Status

We've got good news for anyone between 12 and 15 years old. The Food and Drug Administration has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids in that age range. Maybe somebody in your household is affected. This matters to kids who've missed birthday parties and school events and spent much of the past year distance learning. There are a couple more steps before they can get their shots, but many do have a chance to be vaccinated in time to bring this summer and the next school year nearer normal.
News Brief: Rural Vaccination Rate, Fla. Suspends COVID Rules, Justice Breyer

Today, President Biden plans to announce targeted steps to try and get more people vaccinated. Right. About 32% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, but it has been going more slowly recently. Rural America is worrying for two reasons. No. 1, access can still be difficult. And No. 2, demand for the vaccine is taking a dive. Yesterday, though, President Biden said things are getting better.
News Brief: Vaccine Patent Waiver, Eviction Moratorium, Scottish Election

President Biden's administration says it wants vaccine makers to share what they know. That's right. The administration says it supports what's called a waiver for intellectual property rights on vaccines. That waiver has to come from the World Trade Organization. This is an effort to speed up vaccinations around the world, especially in really hard-hit countries like India. Now, pharmaceutical companies are resisting, saying this will not work like it's expected to.
News Brief: COVID-19 Vaccine, Clashes In Jerusalem, Gene-Editing Experiment

Several factors make it seem possible the United States could be heading for a more normal summer. New coronavirus cases are falling, and the CDC says 43% of the adult population in this country is fully vaccinated. And this week, the FDA is expected to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 15.
FBI Says Darkside Ransomware Is Reponsible For Attack On U.S. Pipeline

Just how vulnerable is American infrastructure to cyberattacks? The hack on a major U.S. pipeline has drawn that question to the fore. The Biden administration says Russian cybercriminals are the likely suspects in the attack that shut down a major U.S. gasoline and jet fuel pipeline to a large portion of the East Coast. Yet this hack is very different from another big intrusion blamed on the Russian government that targeted U.S. government computers last year. NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre is here to explain. Hey, Greg.
Morning News Brief

Florida is the latest Republican-led state to put new restrictions on voting. After the 2020 presidential election, Governor Ron DeSantis said his state's election was secure and successful. But Republicans in many states have since used false claims about that election as a reason to impose new restrictions on voting. Yesterday, Governor DeSantis went along, signing limits on mail-in voting and access to ballot drop boxes, among other things.
News Brief: Mideast Violence, CDC Mask Revision, Poll On Race, Police

Just over a week ago, the Middle East was growing tense, but few people could have expected the war that is now underway. Hamas continues firing rockets out of Gaza. Israel says its airstrikes on Gaza will continue for some time. Many of those strikes have hit populated areas of Gaza, destroying buildings and infrastructure. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CBS that's where the rocket launchers are.
News Brief: Gas Hoarding, Israeli-Palestinian Violence, Vulnerable Migrants

The country's largest gasoline pipeline is restarting after a Russia-based cyberattack forced it to shut down all operations last week. Still, along the East Coast, there are long lines at pumps. There are signs at gas stations that say no gas. People panic buying fuel is actually creating the problem. North Carolina's governor, Roy Cooper, declared a state of emergency and told people to just stay calm.
Poll: Much Of The World Sees The U.S. As A Threat To Democracy

A lot of people around the world want more democracy, and they see the U.S. as one of the biggest obstacles to that, at least that's according to a new poll out today. More than 50,000 people across more than 50 countries were surveyed. NPR's Rob Schmitz joins us from Berlin to talk about it. Hi, Rob.
CDC Criticized For Confusing Updated Mask Recommendation

Did you go out and about this weekend? How many unmasked faces did you see? About 123 million people in the U.S. are now fully vaccinated. That is 37% of the total population. And the CDC, of course, is now said fully vaccinated people can stop wearing a mask in almost all settings. There is still a lot of criticism and questions about that decision, though. And we are going to go through them with NPR's Allison Aubrey. Good morning, Allison.
U.S. calls for a deeper probe into origins of the COVID-19 outbreak

The United States has recently called for a panel of international experts to be allowed to investigate the source of the Coronavirus pandemic and the ‘early days of the outbreak’ in a second phase investigation on the virus origin. Intelligence agencies from the U.S. have been inspecting reports indicating researchers...
New information on origins of COVID-19 furthers debate for more in-depth probe

That's still the big question, with theories instead of answers at this point. There's new information on researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, who got sick before the first reported cases of the virus and these new details could add weight to the push for a more thorough investigation into the origin of the virus.
Countries urge deeper probe of COVID-19 origins at WHO meet

The United States and other countries called Tuesday for a more in-depth investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic's origins, after an international mission to China earlier this year proved inconclusive. Addressing the World Health Organization's main annual meeting of member states, representatives from several countries stressed the continued need to solve...