Women leaders bring tremendous strengths, insight, and value to the workplace. But let’s face it, we still confront a number of barriers. As a result of centuries of social and cultural programming, seeds individually planted as early as childhood, many of us have developed some behaviors and habits that may not best serve us in the work environment. Let’s explore some of those traits and habits, keeping in mind that we are all different. We all participate in these to greater or lesser degrees, and some of us not at all. Not to be dismissed as stereotypes, these are behaviors that have been observed and documented in the American workplace.