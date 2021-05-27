Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

'First To Fall': Tells The History Of Abolitionist Elijah Lovejoy

By Interviews
NPR
 6 days ago

The journalist Ken Ellingwood took a break some years ago from journalism. He went to live in China and was hired to teach a university class about the ethics of American journalism and also some American journalism history. KEN ELLINGWOOD: It was in the course of teaching about abolitionism and...

www.npr.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Maine State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
Person
John Quincy Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abolitionists#Slavery#Biography#American Society#Slave Owners#The Observer#Npr#Inc#American Journalism#Enslaved People#Press Freedom#St Louis#Teaching
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Ethics
Country
China
Related
MinoritiesColumbia Missourian

C.W. DAWSON: Critical Race Theory tells the honest, inclusive history of America

The movement to eradicate critical race theory from American education systems is a terrible mistake. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a controversial bill into law Friday that will restrict how race- and gender-based content can be taught in public schools and universities. The target, of course, is CRT, which would also include the 1619 Project, Black feminism/womanism, LGBT studies and Black critical theology.
MLBNew Pittsburgh Courier

This Week In Black History

1863—Abolitionist and “Underground Railroad Conductor” Harriet Tubman leads a force of Union Army guerrilla soldiers into Maryland and frees more than 700 slaves. Tubman was one of the most noteworthy women in the anti-slavery struggle prior to the Civil War and became a leading voice in the call for the federal government to allow Blacks to fight in the war.
MinoritiesMarietta Daily Journal

Black America's Neglected Origin Stories

The history of Blackness on this continent is longer and more varied than the version I was taught in school. This article was published online on May 4, 2021. When I was growing up in Conroe, Texas, about 40 miles north of Houston, my classmates and I took Texas history twice, in the fourth and seventh grades. We learned about Texas's history in the United States, its previous existence as a republic, and its time as a province of Mexico. Among other things, we were exhorted to "remember the Alamo" and "remember Goliad," famous events in Texas's fight for independence from Mexico. Some other aspects of the state's history were less covered. I didn't need school lessons to tell me that Black people had been enslaved in Texas, but in the early days of my education, the subject was not often mentioned.
Hawaii Statestudybreaks.com

The History of Hawaii Tells the Story of a Violent Colonization

The beautiful paradise holds an ugly history that’s unbeknownst to many on the mainland — and still affects the Native population to this very day. Hawaiian locals have recently flocked to social media to express their discomfort with tourists traveling to the island during the pandemic, with some even criticizing tourist travel in general.
Minoritiesthestatehousefile.com

Commentary: America is not a racist country

Is America a racist country? Of course not, even though some people think it is. In response to the president’s address to the joint session of Congress, U.S. SenTim Scott, R-South Carolina, said, “America is not a racist country.” You could have sworn that he just told a bunch of preschoolers that there was no Santa Claus nor Easter Bunny.
Societynonprofitquarterly.org

Moral Leadership: A Conversation with Dr. Nicholas Harvey and Dr. Robert Franklin, Part II

Dr. Nicholas Harvey initiated a series at Edge Leadership entitled Policy for Liberation. The purpose of the event is to discuss hopes, fears, dreams, and aspirations for Black liberation in US policy. In this excerpt, Dr. Robert Franklin articulates his thinking on “moral leadership.” Dr. Franklin serves as the inaugural chair of the James T. and Berta R. Laney Chair in Moral Leadership at Emory University.
AmericasPosted by
Daily Herald

Today in History

Today is Wednesday, June 2, the 153rd day of 2021. There are 212 days left in the year. On June 2, 1979, Pope John Paul II arrived in his native Poland on the first visit by a pope to a Communist country. On this date:. In 1897, Mark Twain was...
InternetNPR

Consider This from NPR

Nate Rathjen is not an economist, but he is on online dating apps. And so when it comes to a post-pandemic U.S. economy, that's where he sees some interesting changes. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) NATE RATHJEN: It definitely seems like more people are getting out there. There's, like, sort...
MusicNPR

A Daughter's Journey To Reclaim Her Heritage Language

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Mandarin Chinese). E KWONG: (Speaking Mandarin Chinese). CORNISH: Emily is Chinese American on her father's side. Now at age 30, Emily is learning Chinese for the very first time and unpacking why she's so determined to learn it in the first place. Here's Emily in conversation with her father.
Minoritiesksut.org

Historian Uncovers The Racist Roots Of The 2nd Amendment

Do Black people have full Second Amendment rights?. That's the question historian Carol Anderson set out to answer after Minnesota police killed Philando Castile, a Black man with a license to carry a gun, during a 2016 traffic stop. "Here was a Black man who was pulled over by the...
MinoritiesCNN

America’s monument to White victimhood

Editor’s Note: Nicole Hemmer is an associate research scholar at Columbia University with the Obama Presidency Oral History Project and the author of “Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics.” She co-hosts the history podcasts “Past Present” and “This Day in Esoteric Political History” and is co-producer of the new podcast “Welcome To Your Fantasy.” The views expressed in this commentary are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.
MinoritiesCNN

Burned from the land: How 60 years of racial violence shaped America

As the Civil War neared its end, Union General William Sherman had been convinced that newly emancipated slaves needed their own land to secure their freedom. He issued Special Field Order No. 15, setting aside 400,000 coastal acres of land for Black families and stating that, “…no white person whatever, unless military officers and soldiers detailed for duty, will be permitted to reside.” A provision was added later for mules.
ScienceSmithonian

Looking Beyond the Female Firsts of Science History

Stamped in relief on the back of the heavy gold medal given to Nobel Prize recipients in the sciences is the image of two women. One, bare-breasted and holding a cornucopia, represents Nature. Pulling back her veil and bearing a torch of knowledge is Science, who reveals Nature and illuminates her secrets. It is an allegory as old as science itself, drawn from even older representation traditions, and it adorns the most prestigious prize in science as a reminder of the high ideals of discovery and truth. But it is an image that obscures more than it illuminates.
ReligionEerdWord

Aramaic:A History of the First World Language

In this post, we open the pages of Holger Gzella’s just-released book, Aramaic. You can read the preface and the introduction below. In this volume—the first complete history of Aramaic from its origins to the present day—Holger Gzella provides an accessible overview of the language perhaps most well known for being spoken by Jesus of Nazareth. Gzella, one of the world’s foremost Aramaicists, begins with the earliest evidence of Aramaic in inscriptions from the beginning of the first millennium BCE, then traces its emergence as the first world language when it became the administrative tongue of the great ancient Near Eastern empires. He also pays due diligence to the sacred role of Aramaic within Judaism, its place in the Islamic world, and its contact with other regional languages, before concluding with a glimpse into modern uses of Aramaic.
Salt Lake City, UTStandard-Examiner

Letter: History tells us Libertarian ideas are winning

Since the founding of the United States of America (The Great Experiment) the world has evolved from where only “Nobles” had rights, were landowners, and there were no free markets. Today, the world generally has religious freedoms, personal freedoms, freedoms of speech, property rights, free markets, and the rule of law prevails.