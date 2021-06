Newswise — SUMMIT, NJ – May 24, 2021 – Every year, nearly 800,000 Americans suffer a stroke, an acute condition that can prove devastating for many, and fatal for one in six victims. Thanks to the unparalleled expertise at Atlantic Health System’s Overlook Medical Center and Atlantic Neuroscience Institute in Summit, NJ, the story of young stroke victim Joe Slota is one of hope, success, and triumph over a condition that could have debilitated him.