newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Boeing To Pay $17 Million In Penalties Over 737 MAX Production Issues

Posted by 
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Federal Aviation Administration has reached a $17 million settlement with Boeing over production issues with 737 NG and 737 Max planes built between 2015 and 2019. Boeing will have to pay the sum within 30 days and could face an additional $10 million in civil penalties if it fails to take corrective actions to solve the issues.

kfiam640.iheart.com
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Dickson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing 737 Max#Production System#Boeing 737 Max#Boeing Planes#Aircraft#Production Company#Production Issues#Civil Penalties#Newer Max Jets#Federal Standards#Unapproved Sensors#Supply Chain#Quality Checks#Flying#Corrective Actions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
News Break
FAA
Related
Aerospace & Defenseairlinegeeks.com

Boeing’s 787 Deliveries Halted Pending FAA Approval

American-based aircraft manufacturer Boeing has halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners, causing probable delays for airline customers following a recent five-month suspension in handing over the aircraft due to production problems. The halt in deliveries comes as Boeing is still awaiting Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval for the manufacturer’s proposed...
Aerospace & Defensefinbold.com

Boeing stock shows resilience despite 787 deliveries setback

On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration said that Boeing (NYSE: BA) has temporarily halted deliveries of the 787 Dreamliners as the agency waits for more data to determine if the planemaker’s inspection method meets federal requirements. The FAA said in a statement Friday:. “Boeing still needs to show that its...
Aerospace & DefenseWNCY

Boeing halts deliveries of 787 Dreamliners – WSJ

(Reuters) -Boeing Co has halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners, adding fresh delays for customers following a recent five-month delivery suspension due to production problems, the Wall Street Journal reported https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wsj.com%2Farticles%2Fboeing-dreamliner-deliveries-face-new-delays-11622194201%3Fmod%3Dlatest_headlines&data=04%7C01%7CSanjanaSitara.Shivdas%40thomsonreuters.com%7C585b418549014aa67ca608d921bc15f3%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637577913978656042%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=HqHjm0%2FcEnkIYqUs39OZjO77oKv2dA5efo1Yt1fD5ig%3D&reserved=0 on Friday. Federal air-safety regulators have requested more information about the U.S. planemaker’s plans to address the previously identified...
Industryaviation-safety.net

Boeing to Pay at Least $17 Million to Settle Enforcement Cases on 737

Boeing will pay at least $17 million in penalties for safety lapses and undertake multiple corrective actions with its production under a settlement agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA found that Boeing installed equipment on 759 Boeing 737 MAX and NG aircraft containing sensors that were not...
Aerospace & Defenseairmedandrescue.com

FAA completes pilot records database to increase safety

The final rule for the Pilot Records Database requires air carriers and certain other operators to report pilots’ employment history, training, and qualifications to the database. The rule also requires air carriers and certain operators to review records contained in the database when considering pilots for employment. “It has been...
Aerospace & DefenseShareCast

Boeing in talks with FAA regarding undelivered 787 Dreamliners

Boeing announced on Friday it was providing the US Federal Aviation Administration with more information regarding undelivered 787 Dreamliners. According to the Wall Street Journal, sources close to the matter said that Boeing was "working to provide the FAA with additional information concerning the analysis and documentation associated with the verification work on undelivered 787s."
Aerospace & Defenseairlive.net

Boeing halting 787 Dreamliner deliveries as FAA is waiting for data before determining if inspection meets safety regulations

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that Boeing had temporarily halted deliveries of 787 Dreamliners as the agency waits for more data to determine if the planemaker’s planned inspection method meets federal requirements. “Boeing still needs to show that its proposed inspection method would meet FAA’s federal safety regulations. The...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Boeing Settles with FAA on 737 Penalties

Boeing has reached a settlement agreement with the FAA that calls for it to pay at least $17 million in penalties in connection with production deficiencies the agency determined compromised safety in the 737 Max and NG. In a statement released Thursday, the FAA said it found that the manufacturer installed equipment on 759 Boeing 737 MAX and NG aircraft containing guidance system sensors not approved for that equipment; submitted 178 Boeing 737 Max aircraft for airworthiness certification after installing “potentially” nonconforming slat tracks; and improperly marked those slat tracks.
Industrynewsverses.com

Boeing to Pay At Least $17 Million in Fines Associated to 737 Planes

The Federal Aviation Administration introduced Boeing would pay no less than $17 million and current a plan to repair manufacturing issues on its 737 planes. In accordance with The Related Press, FAA officers stated the settlement covers the set up of unapproved sensors and different components on some Boeing 737 NG and 737 MAX plane constructed between 2015 and 2019.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Boeing To Pay $17m FAA Settlement Over 737 Problems

The FAA has slapped Boeing with a $17 million penalty over two issues with select Boeing 737 aircraft. While this is lower than the proposed penalties of $19.7 million and $5.4 million for each issue, the FAA reserved the right to issue up to $10.1 million in additional fines if the issues aren’t fixed within a specific timeframe. Let’s find out more.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Boeing Stock Is Up Today

It sounds counterintuitive for Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares to trade up on news that the aerospace giant will face a federal fine due to its 737 MAX production woes. But investors were worried the punishment would be far worse, and are glad to have the issue resolved. For that reason, the stock climbed as much as 5% higher on the news.
Chicago, ILajot.com

The Boeing Company will pay at least $17 million in penalties and undertake multiple corrective actions with its production under a settlement agreementwith the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

The Boeing Company will pay at least $17 million in penalties and undertake multiple corrective actions with its production under a settlement agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA found that the Chicago-based manufacturer installed equipment on 759 Boeing 737 MAX and NG aircraft containing sensors that were...
Aerospace & Defensebreakingtravelnews.com

SMBC places new Boeing 737 Max order

Boeing and SMBC Aviation Capital have signed a deal for 14 additional 737-8 jets, with the lessor growing its 737 Max portfolio. The new order comes as airlines prepare for a robust return to air travel and modernise their narrow-body fleets to reduce fuel use and carbon emissions. “We are...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Reports Suggest That Boeing Will Up 737 MAX Production Next Year

After a 20-month grounding period, aviation safety agencies began recertifying the Boeing 737 MAX at the end of last year. Its first commercial flights since March 2019 followed shortly afterward. Half a year later, Boeing is reportedly looking to the future. Indeed, it is thought that the company will increase its MAX production rate again by late 2022.