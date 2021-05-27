Boeing To Pay $17 Million In Penalties Over 737 MAX Production Issues

Boeing has reached a settlement agreement with the FAA that calls for it to pay at least $17 million in penalties in connection with production deficiencies the agency determined compromised safety in the 737 Max and NG. In a statement released Thursday, the FAA said it found that the manufacturer installed equipment on 759 Boeing 737 MAX and NG aircraft containing guidance system sensors not approved for that equipment; submitted 178 Boeing 737 Max aircraft for airworthiness certification after installing “potentially” nonconforming slat tracks; and improperly marked those slat tracks.