The Georgia Restaurant Association has tapped SpotOn, a provider of restaurant management systems and small business technology, as its "preferred technology." "Having the opportunity to offer our members access to SpotOn's leading restaurant technology and industry insight is crucial at this moment in time for the industry," Karen Bremer, president and CEO of the Georgia Restaurant Association, said in a company press release. "This is one more step forward in our commitment to helping Georgia restaurants as they reopen their doors and safely return to full operation."