Amazon Buys MGM's Hollywood Studio. What It Means For Film Industry

Loki (beginning Wednesday, June 9) Disney’s month-long nightmare is over: Kevin Feige is back to supply them with another Marvel Cinematic Universe show to keep their subscribers from jumping ship. Unlike “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which made stars out of relatively minor characters, “Loki” is a more traditional spinoff: Tom Hiddleston, playing Thor’s mostly-but-not-totally villainous brother Loki, was probably the most popular Feigeverse character who hadn’t gotten his or her own movie yet. Loki was killed off in Avengers: Infinity War, so his series will deal with concepts like how a character can be alive in one timeline and dead in another; Owen Wilson plays a member of the Time Variance Authority, an organization that arrests Loki for breaking the laws of time travel. All this is intended to set up the “multiverse,” which means, roughly, “an excuse to have different versions of the same character running around.” Kate Herron is the director, Michael Waldron is the head writer, and the comic everyone has already bought at inflated prices is Thor #372, where the Time Variance Authority first appeared.