Provo, UT

MB2 Dental Celebrates 300th Practice Milestone

 3 days ago

MB2 Dental, the original Dental Partnership Organization, announced the closing of its 300th affiliated practice with Dr. Adrian Huang and Dr. Preston Huang, owners of Ninth East Dental and Canyon Road Dental in Provo, Utah. Additionally, MB2 entered its 30th new state, partnering with Dr. Joseph LaPonzina in Bel Air, Maryland.

