Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Black Women Try To Avert Medical Racism By Searching For Black Doctors

NPR
 6 days ago

Last month, the CDC declared racism as a serious public health threat. It affects people's health in big ways, like where they live, where they work, whether they can afford treatment. It also affects how doctors talk to patients of color. For Black women, systemic medical racism shows up starkly in childbirth. They are three times more likely to die after giving birth than white women. As a result, many Black women are seeking out Black doctors. From member station WLRN in Miami, Veronica Zaragovia reports.

www.npr.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Black Child#Cdc#Racial Injustice#White Racism#Systemic Racism#Medical Doctors#White Women#Family Doctors#Cdc#Wlrn#The University Of Miami#Npr News#Verb8tm Inc#Systemic Medical Racism#Medical Schools#Unconscious Racial Bias#Treatment#People#Health Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
Related
Minoritiescaliforniahealthline.org

Racism Derails Black Men’s Health, Even as Education Levels Rise

More education typically leads to better health, yet Black men in the U.S. are not getting the same benefit as other groups, research suggests. The reasons for the gap are vexing, experts said, but may provide an important window into unique challenges faced by Black men as they try to gain not only good health but also an equal footing in the U.S.
MinoritiesNews-Medical.net

Vast majority of Black adolescents have experienced racism, shows study

A recent study finds that the vast majority of Black adolescents have experienced racism, that they experience anticipatory stress about experiencing racism again, and that their racial identity can influence that stress in a variety of ways. We know that racism is stressful. Part of that stress is anticipatory -...
Minoritieshealthleadersmedia.com

Trying to avoid racist healthcare, Black women seek out Black obstetricians

In South Florida, when people want to find a doctor who's Black, they often end up contacting Adrienne Hibbert through her online website, Black Doctors of South Florida. "There are a lot of Black networks that are behind the scenes," says Hibbert, who runs her own marketing firm. "I don't want them to be behind the scenes, so I'm bringing it to the forefront." Hibbert says she got the idea for the website after she gave birth to her son 15 years ago. Her obstetrician at the time was white, and the suburban hospital outside Miami didn't feel welcoming to her, as a Black woman pregnant with her first child.
MinoritiesPhys.org

Can racial identity protect Black teens from racism-related stress?

A recent study finds that the vast majority of Black adolescents have experienced racism, that they experience anticipatory stress about experiencing racism again, and that their racial identity can influence that stress in a variety of ways. "We know that racism is stressful," says Elan Hope, corresponding author of the...
Minoritieskhn.org

Readers and Tweeters React to Racism, Inequities in Health Care

Letters to the Editor is a periodic feature. We welcome all comments and will publish a selection. We edit for length and clarity and require full names. I liked the article “The Making of Reluctant Activists: A Police Shooting in a Hospital Forces One Family to Rethink American Justice” (May 10). As a physician in Texas, I reached out to the senior Dr. Pean the day after the shooting. I encouraged the Harris County Medical Society to advocate for this family and got nowhere. I wrote several times to the then-current president of the medical society and got nowhere. Medicare threatened to shut down the hospital because of this incident and then the president of the medical society protested the shutdown but not the shooting. Although the president of the medical society was Latino, he showed no concern for the doctor’s part-Latino son getting shot. I have stayed in touch with the family and have been pleased with their successes.
Minoritiescommunityjournal.net

Black Pastors Have Faith in Medical Marijuana Treatment

THE FLORIDA STAR | THE GEORGIA STAR – Dr. Erta C. Livingston Jr., Pastor Leo Stoney and Dr. Lonnie Davis Wesley III, all support medical marijuana as a physician-authorized treatment, saying its use is no different than taking any prescribed drug. Marijuana has long been a target of condemnation in...
Lexington, KYuky.edu

UK Doctoral Candidate Tackling Black Health Disparities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (May 19, 2021) – Jardin Dogan says her clinical practice and own life experiences have inspired her research, which is helping to eliminate mental, social and sexual health disparities for Black people. The counseling psychology doctoral candidate in the University of Kentucky’s College of Education counsels people who...
MinoritiesPosted by
Real Health

Online Networks Match Black Women With Black Ob-Gyns

As discrimination and disparities continue to negatively affect Black women’s health, some search for same-race doctors to administer care. Awareness of ongoing disparities and racism in the U.S. medical system is on the rise. The systemic problem is especially prominent in maternal health care, which has prompted some Black women to actively seek Black doctors and ob-gyns for more culturally competent care, according to NPR, Kaiser Health and Miami’s WLRN.
MinoritiesPosted by
Verywell Health

Black Doctors and Nurses Are Urging Black Americans to Get COVID Vaccine

The Black Coalition Against COVID is a grassroots organization of healthcare providers and community leaders. The organization is educating, informing, and encouraging Black individuals to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. Healthcare providers can encourage COVID-19 vaccination by listening, acknowledging concerns, building trust, and providing accurate information. In a Love Letter to...
MinoritiesSacramento Observer

Responsibilities of Black Fathers Have Increased in the Face of Racism

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Police officers and racism have forced Black fathers to have an added responsibility to their parenting. Black fathers must have a conversation with their children about how to survive when encountering a racist civilian or police officer. Infamous incidents such as George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Philando Castile...
Minoritiesava360.com

The CDC Officially Declared Racism a ‘Serious Public Health Threat’

This week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that racism seriously threatens public health. The move is a major acknowledgment that racism affects people’s health on both large and small scales, and it allows the CDC to allocate funding to help understand and address the issue. To...
MinoritiesPosted by
indyweeknc

N.C. State Study Finds 94 Percent of Black Teens Experience Racism

Nearly all Black teenagers experience racism and anticipatory stress of discrimination, which is shaped in complex ways by the way they internalize and perceive their racial identity, a study from North Carolina State University finds. The survey asked 442 Black teenagers between ages 14 and 17 about their experiences with...
Boston, MAhbs.edu

A Rare Find in Health Care: A Simple Solution to Racial Inequity

George Floyd’s murder last year forced many people to recognize the systemic racism that pervades American institutions, from law enforcement to health care. Even so, identifying those inequities is different than fixing them. “I don’t believe we advance the debate much by writing yet another paper documenting the disparities we’ve...
Rosemont, ILNewswise

American Academy of Dermatology Association Statement on Legislative Interference in Health Care for Transgender Patients

Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (June 1, 2021) — Statement from AADA President Kenneth J. Tomecki, MD, FAAD. The American Academy of Dermatology Association strongly opposes recent efforts by state legislatures to restrict physicians’ ability to provide care to transgender youths. Legislation such as the bill enacted this spring in Arkansas as well as those proposed in several other states are a dangerous intrusion by government into medical decision-making.