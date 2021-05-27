Gold Price in the USA to Can Reach $2,000 Again This Year

On Tuesday this week, the gold price tested $1,900 and broke past it for the first time since January. At this time last year, the gold price was around $1,737 per oz and it pushed to an all-time high of $2,048 in August. Amid all the talk of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency crashes, gold’s rise has been relatively steady. Some analysts from Metals Focus in the UK believe it has enough support to test the $2,000 this year. But why exactly is the current price of gold rising now? Where is the gold price in the USA going?