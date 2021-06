It goes without saying that what the stylish citizens of NYC wear is the subject of much fascination. I think the reason has to do with the fact that New York gets all four seasons, and the people who live there must dress accordingly. (And of course, there's the fact that it's one of the fashion capitals of the world.) NYC girls need functional clothes that are also chic (and will keep you cool in the summer), so they’re a great resource to look to when you need some fresh new basics yourself and don’t know where to start.