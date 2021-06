Access to alternative investments like art and real estate have traditionally been reserved for the affluent. These investments have been long used by sophisticated investors to diversify their portfolios as these instruments tend not to correlate with the greater stock and bond markets. Yieldstreet is an alternative investment platform that provides access to investment opportunities across many alternative investment classes including real estate, fine art, aviation, and marine. The firm offers several types of investments – non-accredited investors can invest in a diversified fund, Prism Fund, that’s managed by the firm and provides quarterly distributions while accredited investors have access to direct investments across the various opportunities that YieldStreet originates.