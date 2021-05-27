Cancel
Pet Services

Tail Wags Happily At Pets At Home

ValueWalk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tail is wagging happily at Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) with retail sales reaching £1 billion for the first time. The company has clawed opportunity from the soaring popularity for pets during the pandemic, with ownership estimated to be up 8% over the year. Lockdowns proved an ideal opportunity for people to settle in a new member of the household. It’s the demand for array of goods and services to keep them fed, watered and entertained which have returned a big stick of revenue to the group.

