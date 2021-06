Hiking Through Woodlands, Into Ravines and Along a Lake at Reed-Turner Woodlands. A chilly spring day brought us to a new-to-us forest preserve in Long Grove, Illinois -- Reed-Turner Woodlands. My husband and I actually enjoy hiking on the chillier, cloudy days because there tend to be fewer people on the trails. This means more tranquility and also a higher likelihood of seeing wildlife! As newbies to Reed-Turner, we did not know the nature delights that would unfold before us. Soon, we found ourselves enjoying a magical preserve.