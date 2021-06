A self-described man of faith, Jimmy DeLoach Jr. knew that God could even use his daughter Abbie’s untimely death for good. Jimmy recalled thinking, “I am not going to let this thing beat me down like this. I’ve got to do something about this to change the tide, to change the thought process. I lost a girl. So did the other four families. So, there’s a huge void right there, and as a parent, you have a choice of what to do with this grief.”