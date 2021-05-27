Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Experts Warn Lag In Global Vaccinations Could Lead To Dangerous Variants

NPR
 6 days ago

It sometimes feels as if someone gave an all-clear signal for the pandemic. Many Americans are emerging from isolation and resuming at least some of their old routines. Though we're just getting started on vaccinating kids and nobody under 12 has a shot, the CDC says 50% of adults 18 and over are vaccinated now. But for much of the rest of the world, the picture could hardly be more different. Health experts are warning the consequences of that could be severe for people in those countries and also for the United States. NPR's Nurith Aizenman reports.

