Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Fearing Their Kids Will Inherit Dead Coral Reefs, Scientists Are Urging Bold Action

NPR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the really affecting signs of climate change is the death of coral reefs. Many die as the oceans change. That's prompting scientists to ask what they can learn from certain coral reefs that seem to adapt. NPR's Lauren Sommer reports. LAUREN SOMMER, BYLINE: As a marine biologist, Christopher...

www.npr.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral Reefs#The Coral#Climate Scientists#Us Marine#Extreme Heat Waves#Research Scientists#Npr News#Verb8tm Inc#Coral Skeletons#Corals#Marine Heat Waves#Snorkeling#Costa Rica#Pictures#Kids#Australia#Major Ecosystem#Emissions#Scientist Joanie Kleypas#Handling Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Science
News Break
Jobs
Related
Environmentccenterdispatch.com

Restoring Coral Reefs Around the World

(Family Features) If the world does nothing, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, scientists estimate 90% of the world's tropical reefs will be gone by 2043, impacting nearly 500 million people who depend on them for food, income and coastal protection. However, there are groups working to restore...
WildlifeFuturity

Mangroves offer coral reefs a refuge from stress

More species of corals live in mangrove forests than in nearby shallow reefs, finds a new analysis of how environmental factors influence the growth and health of corals. Researchers say this is a testament to coral adaptability, and the importance of ecological partnerships—such as between corals and mangroves—for the resilience of these ecosystems in the wake of human-made environmental turmoil.
Wildlifetucsonpost.com

Aussie researchers use satellites to monitor health of coral reefs

SYDNEY, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Australian marine researchers are working in an international team which has developed a satellite-based system to monitor coral reef bleaching around the world. The Allen Coral Atlas project, a collaboration between Australia's University of Queensland (UQ), the Arizona State University in the United States and...
AdvocacyThe Nature Conservancy

Radical Collaboration Can Save Coral Reefs

The facts are clear: Our world’s coral reefs have reached a crisis point, pushing many species to the verge of extinction. In the last three decades alone, we have lost more than half of the world’s corals, including large swaths of the iconic Great Barrier Reef. Scientists estimate that if the threats to reefs are not confronted, 90 percent of coral reefs could be gone within our lifetimes.
ScienceEurekAlert

World's first, satellite-based monitoring system goes global to help save coral reefs

Arizona State University, Center for Global Discovery and Conservation Science. The current prognosis for our world's coral reefs is bleak. With ever warming, more polluted and acidic oceans, models predict that 70% to 90% of coral reefs will be lost by 2050. To date, there has not been a global system in place to monitor coral reefs under the stresses that may lead to their deaths. But scientists now have a tool to monitor the global health of coral reefs, bringing new hope to conservation efforts.
ScienceScience Now

Local management matters for coral reefs

You are currently viewing the summary. The ability of corals to build reefs depends on a nutritional symbiosis between the coral animal and intracellular, single-celled microalgae. Coral bleaching is the visual manifestation of a breakdown in this relationship; it is a response to stress, including temperatures 1° to 2°C above normal maxima. Global warming has resulted in sharp increases in the frequency and magnitude of bleaching events (1), which have already caused enormous damage to reefs worldwide. However, the importance of other factors in aggravating the effects of high temperatures has been disputed (2). On page 977 of this issue, Donovan et al. (3) show that the amount of coral loss 1 year after bleaching is highly correlated globally with other aspects of reef health, specifically the abundance of macroalgae and sea urchins. This suggests that local management can help to ameliorate the impacts of marine heatwaves.
West Plains, MOwestplainsdailyquill.net

Students Save Corals on the Great Barrier Reef

As part of the ecology unit in the West Plains High School biology classes, students learn about various environmental issues, including human impact on the coral reefs. Reefs are living structures …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
WildlifeNorth Country Public Radio

Natural Selections: Where do coral reefs get their food supply?

A coral reef is kind of like Manhattan, a huge number of mouths to feed in a packed parcel of real estate. A reef doesn't have upstate farms to keep them all fed. So how do they get by?. As Dr. Curt Stager tells Martha Foley, the coral polyps get...
EnvironmentPosted by
Syracuse.com

Study blames climate change for 37% of global heat deaths

More than one-third of the world’s heat deaths each year are due directly to global warming, according to the latest study to calculate the human cost of climate change. But scientists say that’s only a sliver of climate’s overall toll — even more people die from other extreme weather amplified by global warming such as storms, flooding and drought — and the heat death numbers will grow exponentially with rising temperatures.
WildlifeScience Now

Comment on Trophic strategy and bleaching resistance in reef-building corals

In an era of major environmental changes, understanding corals’ resistance to bleaching is as crucial as it is challenging. A promising framework for inferring corals’ trophic strategies from Stable Isotope Bayesian Ellipses has been recently proposed to this end. As a contribution to this framework, we quantify a risk of bias inherent in its application and propose three alternative adjustments.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Scientists Discover Rare Form of ALS That Can Strike Kids

WEDNESDAY, June 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A new form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that affects children has been discovered by an international team of researchers. They used advanced genetic techniques to identify 11 such cases in children who had mysterious neurological disorders. Most cases of ALS -- also...
Key Largo, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Working Together to Ensure Coral Reefs Survive into the Next Century

Reef Futures 2021 Symposium harnesses multi-disciplinary perspectives to generate new solutions for restoring coral reefs. KEY LARGO, FLORIDA, USA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Interdisciplinary experts are invited to gather in Key Largo, Florida for Reef Futures 2021, from December 13-17, 2021 to share critical solutions for restoring the world’s coral reefs and build upon connections made during the first symposium in 2018.