The lone white gunman suspected of undertaking a string of deadly shootings at three Atlanta-area spas in mid-March has been formally indicted on murder charges, the New York Times reports. While the suspect, Robert Aaron Long, was already facing murder charges in Cherokee County — the location of the first spa, where he killed four people, including two women with Asian heritage — Long is now facing charges in Fulton County, where he killed four Asian women at two separate spas. In a new court notice, filed today, District Attorney Fani Willis says she intends to add hate-crime charges and will be seeking the death penalty.