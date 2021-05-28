newsbreak-logo
Great-grandson of Tulsa Race Massacre perpetrator talks remorse, reconciliation

oklahoman.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to eyewitnesses, my great-grandfather, W. Tate Brady, played an active, albeit ignominious, role in the Tulsa Race Massacre. Brady, a prominent businessman and one of the founding fathers of Tulsa, is said to have volunteered for guard duty on the night of the race riot. During his watch, he reported seeing several dead Black people in the streets around Greenwood. One victim had been dragged behind a car through the business district, a rope tied around his neck. On that fateful night, the proprietor of the Brady Hotel was apparently on the wrong side of the street — and on the wrong side of history.

