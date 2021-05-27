newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Memorial Day weekend 2021 events in Connecticut

By Peter Yankowski, Andrew DaRosa
New Haven Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith most of Connecticut's COVID restrictions eased or rolled back entirely, Memorial Day 2021 is shaping up to look more normal than it did last year. This year, many Connecticut communities have announced plans to hold parades in person to honor members of the armed forces who lost their lives. It's a stark contrast from last year when municipalities hosted small outdoor and socially-distanced events with live-streaming with the state and region slowly emerging from weeks of lockdown.

www.nhregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Dui#Honor System#On This Day#State Police#Covid#Dui#State Troopers#Patrols#Highways#Municipalities#Motorists#Hazardous Drivers#Traffic Delays#Pandemic Restrictions#Armed Forces#Avoiding Tragedies#Unvaccinated People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Parades
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lockdown
Related
NBC Connecticut

Mass Vaccination Clinics in Connecticut Starting to Wind Down

More than 1.9 million people in Connecticut have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As the vaccination rate continues to increase, demand for the shot is slowing. As a result, some mass vaccination sites statewide are beginning to close and redirect their resources. Providers say the mass...
New Haven Register

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
Connecticut Statewlad.com

Mask mandate expected to change in Conn. Wednesday

Ridgefield Parks and Recreation still requires wearing masks. While the CDC has altered its guidance on vaccinated people wearing masks, the State, for now, still has an executive order requiring all individuals to wear face coverings indoors. That is expected to change on Wednesday when other COVID-related mandates are dropped in Connecticut. The CDC does still recommend indoor mask wearing in certain circumstances. The state Department of Public Health is working on guidance for indoor events.
Connecticut StatePosted by
i95 ROCK

A Taste of Summer Coming This Week to Connecticut

It's been a while since the temperatures got into the 80's, but this week it's a little sample of what's to come this summer. You know the old saying, "some like it hot", well if you're one of those people, this is the week you waited all winter for. According to the National Weather Service, the local Connecticut forecast is calling for temperatures to surpass 80 degrees, therefore giving us some of the warmest temperatures so far this spring.
Connecticut StateHartford Courant

After pleading for years, law enforcement in Connecticut finally has the power to issue investigative subpoenas, but prosecutors can use them only to investigate the police.

State prosecutors have pleaded for decades for a law enforcement tool their colleagues almost everywhere else in the country use routinely to crack open criminal conspiracies from gang murders to political bribery: An investigative subpoena that can be used to force reluctant witnesses to talk to investigators. The prosecutors got...
Connecticut StateNew Haven Register

Brooklyn family comes back to CT shoreline

Madison, Conn. native Bill Carbone felt a “gravitational pull” towards New York City since he was a child. College took him to Boston, and graduate school brought him to Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., where he and his wife Amy Tate owned a house and started their family. But when...
Connecticut StatePosted by
i95 ROCK

Survivors: Connecticut’s Independent Pharmacies

Just before the pandemic hit, I took a ride into Manhattan to go see a concert. On the walk to the venue, I thought to myself, wow, Duane Reade/Walgreens must own 1/4 of New York City. It seemed that one of their pharmacies was on every corner. It's not that bad here in Connecticut, but you might have a hard time finding a pharmacy that isn't CVS, Rite Aid, or Walgreens.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

With predictions of job losses and an economic slowdown, a UConn study backs car dealers in their fight to block Tesla sales in Connecticut

A recent analysis by the UConn School of Business says legislation allowing Tesla, Rivian and other electric car manufacturers to open sales showrooms in the state would threaten jobs and economic growth, backing a key argument by car dealers fighting legislation allowing the competitors to bypass dealerships. The study, “The Economic Impact of Connecticut’s Auto Dealer Network,” by the ...
Connecticut StateHartford Business

CT colleges see growth with marijuana course, program offerings

In 2017 UConn horticulture professor Gerald Berkowitz and a group of 40 students toured the facilities of Curaleaf, one of Connecticut’s four medical marijuana producers, and picked up an interesting tidbit. “The CEO of the company was saying that he could never find any [job applicants] that had any knowledge...