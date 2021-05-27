Padre Island holiday traffic changes in place

If you're heading to Padre Island this holiday weekend, be prepared for some traffic changes.

The traffic signal at Aquarius and Park Road 22 traffic is now on constant green for Park Road 22 traffic.

That change went into effect this afternoon and will be in place until Tuesday morning.

The left-turn lanes at Aquarius and Park Road 22 have also been closed.

And if you're traveling on Aquarius, you will only be allowed to make a right turn at the Park Road 22 intersection.

